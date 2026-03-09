10 days of US‑Israel war on Iran: Where things stand after another weekend of strikes

US casualties: Seven US soldiers have been killed, with President Trump attending the return of their remains.

Detainee concerns: Families of detainees in Iran continue to express worry over their safety.

Missile and drone activity: Launch numbers have not been publicly updated, raising concerns about possible Iranian reserves.

Energy prices: President Trump and administration officials are seeking to ease worries over rising gas prices.

Terms of surrender: Trump said he will decide, alongside Israel, when the war will end. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would participate, but Washington will have the final say

Defence Secretary Hegseth added that the US and Trump will set “the terms of surrender” with Iran, without providing specifics.