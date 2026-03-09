10 days of US‑Israel war on Iran: Where things stand after another weekend of strikes

As the war enters day 10, attacks escalate across the Middle East and oil surges
Iran launched new attacks after naming Mojtaba Khamenei, son of its late supreme leader, as his successor—a move rejected by US President Donald Trump. Over the weekend, both sides struck new targets, including civilian sites, with Bahrain reporting damage to a key desalination plant and Israel hitting oil depots in Tehran, triggering environmental alerts. Oil prices surged above $100 a barrel.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The conflict has claimed lives across the region, including another U.S. soldier, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait also reported casualties. Israel’s military chief warned the war “will take a long time.” Here's where things stand as the war enters its 10th day.
Khamenei dynasty: Mojtaba Khamenei named Iran’s new supreme leader; Revolutionary Guards pledge loyalty; Trump calls selection “unacceptable”; analysts warn of continuity of hardline policies.
Surging oil prices: US oil futures jump 18% to $108/barrel amid Middle East attacks; Trump downplays impact.
Gulf attacks continue: Israel strikes Beirut and Iran; Tehran launches missiles; Bahrain reports 32 wounded in drone attack; Gulf states intercept multiple projectiles.
School strike: US investigating airstrike on Iranian elementary school that killed at least 168 children, amid conflicting claims over responsibility.
US personnel advised to leave: State Department orders non-emergency diplomats out of Saudi Arabia; one US service member killed in recent attacks.
Named Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late supreme leader, as successor.
Hardliners back continued war strategy despite internal leadership rifts; President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised for attacks on neighbours.
No public statement yet from the new leader; over 1,200 deaths previously reported.
Some Iranians continue to flee amid domestic unrest.
Struck Iran and Hezbollah targets in Lebanon; over 300 killed, half a million displaced.
Destroyed Revolutionary Guard Air Force HQ, missile launchers, and production facilities.
Eleven Israeli deaths; multiple daily alerts about incoming projectiles, most intercepted.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns of “many surprises” in next phase.
US casualties: Seven US soldiers have been killed, with President Trump attending the return of their remains.
Detainee concerns: Families of detainees in Iran continue to express worry over their safety.
Missile and drone activity: Launch numbers have not been publicly updated, raising concerns about possible Iranian reserves.
Energy prices: President Trump and administration officials are seeking to ease worries over rising gas prices.
Terms of surrender: Trump said he will decide, alongside Israel, when the war will end. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would participate, but Washington will have the final say
Defence Secretary Hegseth added that the US and Trump will set “the terms of surrender” with Iran, without providing specifics.
Civilian warning: Iranians were advised to stay indoors amid attacks targeting populated areas.
Beirut airstrike: Israeli strike on Rweiss neighbourhood destroys buildings; debris cleared.
Iran warns: Conflict enters “new phase”; threats to energy infrastructure raised.
IRGC commanders killed: Israeli strike in Beirut kills senior Quds Force commanders; four confirmed dead in hotel.
Civilian uncertainty: Tehran residents split on leaving city; Saturday’s fuel depot strikes among heaviest so far.
Arab League calls Iran’s strategy “reckless.”
No Gulf country apart from US and Israel attacking Iran.
Casualties in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait; foreign residents account for most deaths.
Missile strikes hit critical infrastructure, including desalination plants and airports.
Oil prices surge above $100 a barrel; Russia benefits.
Over 32,000 Americans evacuated from the region.
Air travel disruptions in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and other hubs.
Ukraine to send experts to advise on countering Iranian drones.
With inputs from AP, AFP