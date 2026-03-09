GOLD/FOREX
US‑Israel war with Iran Day 10: What UAE residents need to know on March 9

Here's a series of updates affecting security, travel, and daily life for UAE residents

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
US‑Israel war with Iran Day 10: What UAE residents need to know on March 9
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

As tensions continue on day 10 of the US–Israel–Iran conflict, UAE authorities have issued a series of updates affecting security, travel, markets and daily life. Here’s what UAE residents need to know right now.

UAE air defences respond to missile threat

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has confirmed that air defences are currently addressing a missile threat. Residents are advised to remain in safe locations and follow all warnings and updates from official channels.

UAE Defence Undersecretary reviews Abu Dhabi Police readiness

During the inspection, the Undersecretary received briefings on field operations, operational mandates, and the measures undertaken to enhance efficiency and readiness. He highlighted the role of the Police Force in supporting security and stability across the emirate.

UAE fuel to get costlier?

Oil prices across the Gulf have surged as concerns grow over shipping routes and regional security.


The UAE’s benchmark Murban crude has climbed to some of the highest levels in the market, raising the possibility that fuel prices could increase in the coming period.

UAE flight status March 9

Passengers are advised to avoid travelling to the airport unless contacted by their airline or holding a confirmed booking, as all flights remain subject to safety checks and operational clearance.

Authorities urge residents not to stockpile food

During a visit to the Al Aweer fruit and vegetable market in Dubai, Economy and Tourism Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said consumer goods and food products continue to arrive from global suppliers and are available across UAE markets at stable prices.

Fire reported in Fujairah oil storage area

Authorities in Fujairah responded to a fire near the Fujairah Oil Tanks area after debris from air defence interceptions fell nearby.

Officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported, and updates will be provided if the situation changes.

Defence ministry releases drone interception video

The UAE Ministry of Defence released footage showing air defence systems intercepting Iranian drones targeting the country.

According to officials, the unmanned aerial vehicles were detected and destroyed before reaching their intended targets.

UAE unity praised during crisis

Diplomatic Adviser to the President Anwar Gargash said the UAE’s response reflects the values of the nation’s founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

In a post on X, Gargash said the UAE’s leadership and people are facing the situation with resilience, unity and capability, guided by the principles established by Sheikh Zayed.

