As tensions continue on day 10 of the US–Israel–Iran conflict, UAE authorities have issued a series of updates affecting security, travel, markets and daily life. Here’s what UAE residents need to know right now.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has confirmed that air defences are currently addressing a missile threat . Residents are advised to remain in safe locations and follow all warnings and updates from official channels.

During the inspection, the Undersecretary received briefings on field operations, operational mandates, and the measures undertaken to enhance efficiency and readiness. He highlighted the role of the Police Force in supporting security and stability across the emirate.

Major General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, visited Abu Dhabi Police field and specialised units to review operational readiness and gain insight into the workflow of various departments .

Passengers are advised to avoid travelling to the airport unless contacted by their airline or holding a confirmed booking, as all flights remain subject to safety checks and operational clearance.

The UAE’s benchmark Murban crude has climbed to some of the highest levels in the market, raising the possibility that fuel prices could increase in the coming period .

Officials confirmed that no injuries have been reported, and updates will be provided if the situation changes.

During a visit to the Al Aweer fruit and vegetable market in Dubai, Economy and Tourism Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said consumer goods and food products continue to arrive from global suppliers and are available across UAE markets at stable prices.

In a post on X, Gargash said the UAE’s leadership and people are facing the situation with resilience, unity and capability, guided by the principles established by Sheikh Zayed.

