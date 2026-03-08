GOLD/FOREX
UAE urges residents not to stockpile food, reaffirms markets remain well supplied

Economy minister says food supplies abundant as prices fall in some markets

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Fruits, vegetables, and essentials available in abundance across UAE. File photo used for illustrative purposes.
Fruits, vegetables, and essentials available in abundance across UAE. File photo used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai: The UAE has urged citizens and residents not to stockpile food, assuring the public that consumer goods and food products remain widely available across markets at stable and reasonable prices.

Speaking during a field visit to the Al Aweer fruit and vegetable market in Dubai, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the country’s food supply chain is stable and well stocked with products arriving from around the world.

“Goods from around the world are available in large quantities to meet the main needs of consumers in the country,” he said, urging the public to avoid hoarding and to purchase only what they need.

The minister said markets are currently witnessing an abundance of fruits and vegetables, noting that prices for some items have declined noticeably in recent days due to the continuous arrival of fresh shipments of agricultural products from international suppliers.

During the inspection tour, Bin Touq observed the unloading of new food shipments and met with traders who confirmed that additional consignments of essential food products are expected to continue arriving in the coming days.

The increased supply, traders said, is expected to further strengthen market availability and support the continued downward trend in prices, benefiting consumers.

Bin Touq emphasised that the overall market situation reflects strong availability of food products and consumer goods, adding that there is no shortage of supplies in the UAE.

He also called on shoppers to remain calm and avoid excessive buying or storing of food, stressing that products are accessible in all markets.

The Ministry of Economy, he added, will continue to closely monitor market conditions, listen to consumer feedback and address any challenges to ensure the smooth availability of goods across the country.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
