Ensuring food supply, protecting consumer rights a red line for UAE: Minister

Authorities warn against price manipulation and unfair trading practices
Dubai: Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said ensuring food availability for the public and protecting consumer rights remain a “red line” for the UAE, warning that authorities will not tolerate any unfair commercial practices that could disrupt market stability.
The minister made the remarks during an inspection tour of the Al Aweer Central Fruit and Vegetable Market in Dubai, where he reviewed the availability of food supplies amid the current regional crisis.
Al Marri, who also chairs the UAE’s Higher Committee for Consumer Protection, visited retail outlets, wholesale shops and market facilities to ensure sufficient food supplies and monitor compliance with consumer protection regulations and price transparency.
He stressed that the UAE ministry would take firm legal action against any violations, including fines, to safeguard market stability and consumer rights.
During the tour, the minister said daily import volumes of fruit and vegetables at Al Aweer Market remain normal despite the regional situation, reflecting the country’s strong strategic food reserves and stable supply chains.
He added that the ministry, in coordination with economic departments across the UAE, is closely monitoring stock levels among suppliers and retailers and conducting regular analyses of essential food supplies to prevent shortages.
As part of its market oversight efforts, the ministry plans to conduct more than 420 inspection campaigns during Ramadan.
Officials also rely on the ministry’s electronic price monitoring system, which tracks prices in real time across 627 major retail outlets, including cooperatives, hypermarkets and large supermarkets, representing around 90 per cent of the country’s domestic trade in essential consumer goods.
Since the start of the regional crisis, the ministry and local economic authorities have carried out 4,468 inspection visits across UAE markets, recording 554 violations, mainly related to unjustified price increases.
Authorities issued 449 warnings to traders and suppliers and imposed fines totalling Dh176,000.