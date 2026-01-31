Food and food processing among UAE’s top investment opportunities, says economy minister

Dubai: Food and food processing now sit at the very top of the UAE’s strategic investment agenda, with the sector offering some of the fastest and most scalable value creation opportunities across the economy, according to Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism.

The same logic applies across crops and livestock. Tomatoes can move into paste and sauces, while alternative proteins and processed foods command margins far beyond raw output. “One kilo of tomatoes can become paste, sauces or other products, and suddenly you are talking about twenty times the value,” he said.

Dates offered a clearer illustration of how processing transforms a traditional product into an export business. While the UAE is widely known for date production, much of the value today sits in nutrition products sold abroad. “When I go to Germany, there are date-based products on the shelf produced from the UAE,” he said, referring to protein bars and functional foods using local inputs.

The opportunity, Al Marri argued, lies less in growing food and more in what happens after it leaves the farm. Raw produce captures only a fraction of its economic potential unless it is processed, packaged and positioned for global markets.

“My message to the investors, the entrepreneurs, to those who are there at the moment, food and food processing is the number one strategic investment opportunity for you guys to do,” he said. “Everything you need is there. The UAE has the capacity of infrastructure, trade, the sea pass, the imports. You can do a lot of things.”

One of the biggest constraints remains regulation at farm level. “Today, you cannot always have cold storage or processing on a farm because it becomes a different commercial activity,” Al Marri said. “We need to rethink how farms operate so they can produce, process and add value without facing violations.”

Changing diets and generational shifts have also pushed food higher up the policy agenda. “Food used to sit in the background of economic planning,” he said. “Today, with the way people eat and how food is produced and processed, it’s at the forefront of what we focus on.”

To support that shift, the government has launched the UAE’s first food and food processing cluster, now led by the private sector and approved by Cabinet. More than 50 companies are involved in the initial phase, supported by initiatives spanning farming, logistics, insurance and cold storage.

