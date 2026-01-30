SEF 2026 set to bring over 14,000 founders and creatives to Sharjah

This year’s edition brings together more than 300 global and regional speakers and over 250 talks, workshops and hands-on sessions spread across 10 purpose-built zones. The format is designed to move beyond panels alone, offering founders direct access to tools, networks and launch pathways at different stages of their journey.

Now in its ninth year, SEF 2026 will take place on January 31 and February 1 at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, with more than 14,000 attendees expected across the two-day programme. Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, known as Sheraa, the festival runs under the theme “Where We Belong”, positioning entrepreneurship as both an economic engine and a shared cultural space.

Among the headline speakers is Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula 1 World Champion, who will share reflections on performance, purpose and decision-making under pressure. Former UFC Lightweight Champion and Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov will also take the stage, offering insights into discipline, resilience and long-term thinking drawn from his competitive career.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.