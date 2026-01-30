SEF 2026 set to bring over 14,000 founders and creatives to Sharjah

SEF 2026 opens with 14,000 attendees, 300 speakers and founder-first launches
Dubai: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival returns tomorrow with its largest edition to date, bringing together founders, investors, creatives and policymakers for two days of business formation, ideas exchange and community building, at a scale that reflects Sharjah’s growing role in the regional startup ecosystem.
Now in its ninth year, SEF 2026 will take place on January 31 and February 1 at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, with more than 14,000 attendees expected across the two-day programme. Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, known as Sheraa, the festival runs under the theme “Where We Belong”, positioning entrepreneurship as both an economic engine and a shared cultural space.
This year’s edition brings together more than 300 global and regional speakers and over 250 talks, workshops and hands-on sessions spread across 10 purpose-built zones. The format is designed to move beyond panels alone, offering founders direct access to tools, networks and launch pathways at different stages of their journey.
The programme spans entrepreneurship, creativity, investment, impact and wellbeing, with each zone curated to activate collaboration between startups, corporates, investors and ecosystem partners. The scale of participation and diversity of content underscore SEF’s evolution from a startup gathering into a regional platform with global reach.
SEF 2026 features a high-profile speaker lineup drawn from business, sport, culture and media, shaping conversations around performance, leadership and long-term growth.
Among the headline speakers is Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula 1 World Champion, who will share reflections on performance, purpose and decision-making under pressure. Former UFC Lightweight Champion and Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov will also take the stage, offering insights into discipline, resilience and long-term thinking drawn from his competitive career.
The programme includes Amna Al Qubaisi, Emirati racing driver and motorsport trailblazer, alongside business leaders such as Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Chairman of Alsara Group and Bidayat, and Patrick Chalhoub, Executive Chairman of Chalhoub Group. Creative entrepreneurship will be represented by figures including Mounaz Abdel Raouf, co-founder of Okhtein, and Anas Bukhash, founder of #ABtalks and Bukhash Brothers.
Across these sessions, speakers are expected to focus on themes ranging from brand building and high-performance mindsets to purpose-driven growth and personal resilience, drawing on experiences across markets and sectors.
SEF 2026 is structured around 10 curated zones, each developed in partnership with leading organisations to support different parts of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Startup Town, powered by du Business, anchors early-stage venture activity, while the Impact Zone, powered by Arada Development, focuses on social and environmental entrepreneurship. Made in Sharjah, supported by Bank of Sharjah and the Sharjah Business Women Council, highlights local enterprise and manufacturing, while the Creative Zone, powered by EMAAR, brings together design, media and cultural ventures.
The International Pavilion, powered by Emirates NBD, connects founders to global markets and partners. Additional spaces include the Community Zone, SEF Eats, SEF Academy, SEF Souq and Sharjah’s Little Founders, reflecting an emphasis on inclusion, skills development and next-generation entrepreneurship.
Together, these zones are designed to move participants from conversation to collaboration, offering practical touchpoints for showcasing ideas, meeting investors and forming partnerships.
A central focus of SEF 2026 is lowering barriers to business formation. This year’s festival introduces the AED 1,000 License under the Startup Kickstarter Package, launched exclusively at SEF and aimed at enabling founders to formalise their ventures quickly and affordably.
The initiative sits alongside flagship programmes such as the SEFFY Awards 2026, which recognise founders, mentors and ecosystem contributors, and the SEF Pitch Competition, providing startups with exposure, mentorship and access to funding opportunities.
Together, these elements reinforce SEF’s positioning as a working platform for entrepreneurship, where ideas are supported through concrete pathways rather than concept alone.
The festival experience extends beyond business sessions. Evening programming includes live performances and cultural experiences designed to create informal spaces for connection. Among the performers is Saudi singer-songwriter Tamtam, whose work blends Arab and global influences and reflects the festival’s emphasis on cultural exchange.
Food, performance and community experiences are integrated across the site, reinforcing SEF’s aim to create an environment where founders, creatives and investors can connect in a setting that feels accessible and human.
