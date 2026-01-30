GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

SEF 2026 set to bring over 14,000 founders and creatives to Sharjah

SEF 2026 opens with 14,000 attendees, 300 speakers and founder-first launches

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
SEF 2026 to kick off in Sharjah with 300 global speakers
SEF 2026 to kick off in Sharjah with 300 global speakers
Supplied

Dubai: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival returns tomorrow with its largest edition to date, bringing together founders, investors, creatives and policymakers for two days of business formation, ideas exchange and community building, at a scale that reflects Sharjah’s growing role in the regional startup ecosystem.

Now in its ninth year, SEF 2026 will take place on January 31 and February 1 at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, with more than 14,000 attendees expected across the two-day programme. Organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, known as Sheraa, the festival runs under the theme “Where We Belong”, positioning entrepreneurship as both an economic engine and a shared cultural space.

A festival built at regional scale

This year’s edition brings together more than 300 global and regional speakers and over 250 talks, workshops and hands-on sessions spread across 10 purpose-built zones. The format is designed to move beyond panels alone, offering founders direct access to tools, networks and launch pathways at different stages of their journey.

The programme spans entrepreneurship, creativity, investment, impact and wellbeing, with each zone curated to activate collaboration between startups, corporates, investors and ecosystem partners. The scale of participation and diversity of content underscore SEF’s evolution from a startup gathering into a regional platform with global reach.

Global names, grounded conversations

SEF 2026 features a high-profile speaker lineup drawn from business, sport, culture and media, shaping conversations around performance, leadership and long-term growth.

Among the headline speakers is Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula 1 World Champion, who will share reflections on performance, purpose and decision-making under pressure. Former UFC Lightweight Champion and Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov will also take the stage, offering insights into discipline, resilience and long-term thinking drawn from his competitive career.

The programme includes Amna Al Qubaisi, Emirati racing driver and motorsport trailblazer, alongside business leaders such as Rachid Mohamed Rachid, Chairman of Alsara Group and Bidayat, and Patrick Chalhoub, Executive Chairman of Chalhoub Group. Creative entrepreneurship will be represented by figures including Mounaz Abdel Raouf, co-founder of Okhtein, and Anas Bukhash, founder of #ABtalks and Bukhash Brothers.

Across these sessions, speakers are expected to focus on themes ranging from brand building and high-performance mindsets to purpose-driven growth and personal resilience, drawing on experiences across markets and sectors.

Zones designed for outcomes

SEF 2026 is structured around 10 curated zones, each developed in partnership with leading organisations to support different parts of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Startup Town, powered by du Business, anchors early-stage venture activity, while the Impact Zone, powered by Arada Development, focuses on social and environmental entrepreneurship. Made in Sharjah, supported by Bank of Sharjah and the Sharjah Business Women Council, highlights local enterprise and manufacturing, while the Creative Zone, powered by EMAAR, brings together design, media and cultural ventures.

The International Pavilion, powered by Emirates NBD, connects founders to global markets and partners. Additional spaces include the Community Zone, SEF Eats, SEF Academy, SEF Souq and Sharjah’s Little Founders, reflecting an emphasis on inclusion, skills development and next-generation entrepreneurship.

Together, these zones are designed to move participants from conversation to collaboration, offering practical touchpoints for showcasing ideas, meeting investors and forming partnerships.

Founder-first launches and access

A central focus of SEF 2026 is lowering barriers to business formation. This year’s festival introduces the AED 1,000 License under the Startup Kickstarter Package, launched exclusively at SEF and aimed at enabling founders to formalise their ventures quickly and affordably.

The initiative sits alongside flagship programmes such as the SEFFY Awards 2026, which recognise founders, mentors and ecosystem contributors, and the SEF Pitch Competition, providing startups with exposure, mentorship and access to funding opportunities.

Together, these elements reinforce SEF’s positioning as a working platform for entrepreneurship, where ideas are supported through concrete pathways rather than concept alone.

Beyond the daytime agenda

The festival experience extends beyond business sessions. Evening programming includes live performances and cultural experiences designed to create informal spaces for connection. Among the performers is Saudi singer-songwriter Tamtam, whose work blends Arab and global influences and reflects the festival’s emphasis on cultural exchange.

Food, performance and community experiences are integrated across the site, reinforcing SEF’s aim to create an environment where founders, creatives and investors can connect in a setting that feels accessible and human.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Guests interact with exhibitors at Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, in this file photo.

Creativity is the new measure of economic progress

2m read
Clockwise from left: Sebastian Vettel, Heather Hasson, Shahzad Younas, Amna Al Qubaisi, Vadim Fedotov and Hamad Al Hajri.

From F1 to startups: Speakers revealed for SEF 2026

2m read
Jigar Sagar, investor-judge on The Final Pitch Dubai, addresses finalists during the show

The Discipline of the Final Pitch

2m read
Hamed Ahl, Head of Meydan Free Zone, in conversation with John Aguilar, creator and host of The Final Pitch Dubai, and participating founders

How Meydan Free Zone helps building a business

2m read