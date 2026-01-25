Khabib Nurmagomedov, Chalhoub and Rachid to headline Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2026

The festival’s ninth edition will feature more than 300 speakers, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former UFC champion turned entrepreneur; Patrick Chalhoub, executive chairman of Chalhoub Group; Rachid Mohamed Rachid, chairman of Alsara Group and Bidayat; Mounaz Abdel Raouf, co-founder of Okhtein; Mo Gawdat, former chief business officer of Alphabet’s X; and Badr Jafar, chief executive of Crescent Enterprises. They will be joined by Kartik Renjen, head of startups at AWS, and Anas Bukhash, founder of Bukhash Brothers.