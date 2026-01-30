The UFC legend visited Buka Gym ahead of his brother’s title fight next weekend
MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov visited the Buka Gym in Dubai ahead of his brother’s title fight on Saturday 7th February.
As part of his media obligations ahead of his bout, Usman was joined by former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib at Baku Gym.
Usman Nurmagomedov defends his Professional Fighters League Lightweight World Title against Britain’s Alfie Davis at the Coca-Cola Arena next weekend.
Since putting down his gloves Khabib has worked alongside his brother as a coach and feels confident heading into Saturday night.
“It’s important that we don’t underestimate what’s in front of us but if you want my prediction, I would say Usman finishes the fight in the second or third round.”
This will be the third PFL event in Dubai, following two previous spectacular shows in the city, and forms part of the league’s broader initiative to bring top-level mixed martial arts to the Middle East and grow the sport in the region.
PFL’s continued partnership with the Dubai Sports Council and local authorities highlights their commitment to establishing Dubai as a hub for elite MMA competition.
Similar to the UFC the PFL have made a real effort to collaborate with the UAE, something which Khabib thinks is admirable.
“It’s amazing what the FPL is doing out here,” said the Russian. “Every event they have put on in Dubai is the past has been brilliant and I’m glad I get to watch my brother compete for the organisation again.”
“It’s not just Usman fighting from my team, I have six other fighters on the card and we have been based in Dubai training for the fight.”
Khabib is known to spend a lot of time in Dubai, where he already owns several businesses and plans to open more in the future. He’s also drawn to the city because it’s culture aligns closely with his values as a devoted Muslim.
It’s also the city where he began his MMA career alongside his father and well-respected coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who sadly passed away in 2020.
“Dubai is very special to me, it’s the first place my dad watched me fight and the last place so it means everything,” he explained.
“It’s also the only place where if my kids or wife tell me they’re going out I have no need to worry, it’s so safe here and that makes me love it even more.”
Like his brother, Usman also had a perfect record in MMA having fought 21 times and winning all but one due to a no contest.
The 27-year-old cemented his place at the top of the PFL by winning the Lightweight World Championship in October 2025. Fighting in Dubai, he captured the vacant title with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Paul Hughes in a five-round main event.
Usman talked about what he learnt from a fight which was possibly the toughest of his career and how he thinks that will help him next weekend against Davis.
“I have lots of friends and family out here in Dubai so I’m excited that they can come out to watch me fight again and I will put on a show for them.”
Fighters from Dagestan are known to be ruthless, not just in battle but also in preparation.
Khabib has made a name for himself since becoming a coach as someone who pushes his fighters to the limit and Usman says he has enjoyed every bit of it in this fight camp.
“My brother is a beast,” he joked. “Khabib tells me if I want to stay champion I have to train like one every day so he pushes me to the limit in every session.”
“Preparation has been tough, but I know when I step inside the cage that no opponent has trained as hard as me and has been through what I’ve been through and that gives me the ultimate confidence.”
Tickets for the Usman Nurmagomedov vs Alfie Davis showdown at the Coca-Cola Arena are on sale now. Fans can expect a star-studded night packed with nonstop action and electric atmosphere.
