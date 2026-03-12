Usman Tariq becomes first Pakistan player sold in The Hundred

2026 season of The Hundred is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 15
Dubai: Pakistan’s mystery spinner Usman Tariq became the first Pakistani cricketer picked in the 2026 edition of The Hundred draft after Birmingham Phoenix signed him for £140,000. The 2026 season is scheduled to take place from July 20 to August 15.
His selection stood out in a draft where several other Pakistani players had failed to attract bids, despite the England and Wales Cricket Board’s stance that franchises should not let nationality or political considerations affect recruitment.
Most teams in The Hundred now have ownership ties to Indian Premier League (IPL) groups, a development many observers believe has coincided with reduced interest in Pakistani players during drafts.
There was more positive news later when Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was bought by Sunrisers Leeds, an extension of IPL's Surisers Hyderabad, for $255,000, making him one of the most expensive overseas spinners in the competition. Earlier, Pakistan all-rounder Saim Ayub went unsold.
Uncapped Sussex all-rounder James Coles emerged as the most expensive player on Thursday morning, securing a remarkable $522,000 deal with London Spirit following a five-way bidding war.
Earlier in the draft, Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan were among the high-profile names who went unsold, with no franchise placing a bid. Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi did not enter the draft after opting out.
The previous day had also been disappointing for Pakistani women cricketers, as none managed to secure contracts. Among those overlooked were in-form Pakistan captain Fatima Sana and top-ranked bowler Sadia Iqbal, despite their strong recent performances.