Pakistan players row: ECB, teams say no place for discrimination in The Hundred

Reports said Indian-owned franchises would not consider Pakistan cricketers at auction
Dubai: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the franchises said that Pakistan players will not be discriminated against in the selection for The Hundred.
“The England and Wales Cricket Board and all eight of The Hundred team franchises reaffirm their commitment to ensuring The Hundred continues to be a competition that is inclusive, welcoming and open to all,” the ECB statement read.
“The Hundred was established to reach new audiences, grow the game of cricket and ensure that everyone — regardless of their ethnicity, gender, faith, nationality or other — can feel they belong in our sport. This has been a guiding principle from the outset and remains at the heart of everything we do.
ECB added: “As the governing body responsible for running the tournament, the ECB is committed to ensuring there is no place for discrimination, and has regulations in place to take robust action to tackle any such conduct. Players must not be excluded on the grounds of their nationality.
“All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability, and the needs of each team.
“This reflects the broader commitment of the ECB to make cricket the most inclusive sport, creating opportunities, breaking down barriers and ensuring that players from all backgrounds have a fair and equal pathway to the top of the game.”
A total of 67 Pakistani players have registered for the auction, which will take place on March 11-12.