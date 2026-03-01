Jonny Bairstow, Andrew Flintoff stranded in Dubai

England Lions are playing Pakistan Shaheens in a series happening in UAE
Dubai: Star England cricketers Jonny Bairstow and Andrew Flintoff are currently stranded in Dubai as tensions escalate across the region.
The duo are in the UAE as part of the coaching staff for the England Lions, who are touring to face Pakistan Shaheens in a series comprising three T20 matches and five unofficial One Day Internationals. However, the rapidly changing situation has disrupted the remainder of the tour, with England players eager to return home.
With flights suspended, the squad has been unable to depart Dubai. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said it is working to ensure the safety of all players and staff while making arrangements for their return when possible.
An ECB spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the government in relation to current events in the Middle East and are following official advice.”
On the field, England Lions completed a 3-0 sweep in the T20 series. In the 50-over matches, they won the first ODI by nine wickets, while the second game, scheduled for Sunday, was cancelled.
As a precaution, players and team officials have been instructed to remain inside their hotel, and training sessions have been called off. “There will be no practice session as well, and the team has been advised to remain indoors,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.
The disruption has also affected England’s women’s team, whose planned training camp in Dubai has now been postponed.
Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) remains in contact with the Shaheens and is closely monitoring developments.