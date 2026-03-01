Jonny Bairstow, Andrew Flintoff stranded in Dubai

As a precaution, players and team officials have been instructed to remain inside their hotel, and training sessions have been called off. “There will be no practice session as well, and the team has been advised to remain indoors,” an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

An ECB spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority. We are in contact with security experts and the government in relation to current events in the Middle East and are following official advice.”

The duo are in the UAE as part of the coaching staff for the England Lions, who are touring to face Pakistan Shaheens in a series comprising three T20 matches and five unofficial One Day Internationals. However, the rapidly changing situation has disrupted the remainder of the tour, with England players eager to return home.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.