Jude Bellingham buys stake in Birmingham Phoenix cricket franchise

Knighthead Capital, the US investment firm behind Birmingham City FC, Bellingham’s childhood club, secured a 49% share in the franchise last year to become joint owners with Warwickshire.

According to 'The Cricketer' on Tuesday, the England midfielder who was raised in Birmingham, has since bought a minority stake from both parties.

In their latest annual report, Warwickshire disclosed that a 1.2% share in Birmingham Phoenix was sold in January 2026 to “an investor”, with 0.6% coming from the club’s holding. Following Bellingham’s investment, Warwickshire now controls 50.4% of the franchise, while Knighthead holds 48.4%.

The 22-year-olds share in the franchise is thought to be worth about £1 million. In their annual report, Warwickshire added that the “fair value” of the club’s majority stake, just over half, stands at £48 million, based on Knighthead’s initial investment and a suitable control premium applied to that holding.

The ECB stated last year, when stakes in all eight franchises were sold, that a “five-year lock-in period” would apply to new investors.

However, Bellingham’s involvement was approved as his interest had been identified by both Warwickshire and Knighthead during the original deal early last year.

Bellingham progressed through the academy at Birmingham City after joining at Under-8 level, and made history as their youngest-ever first-team player at 16.

He secured a reported £22.75 million move to Borussia Dortmund after just one full senior season, before completing an £88 million switch to Real Madrid in 2023.

The Englishman Bellingham was born in Stourbridge and went to school at Priory in the Edgbaston area.

As a teenager, he also played junior cricket for Hagley Cricket Club and has long shown an interest in the sport, even revealing in an interview earlier this year that he would swap roles with Ben Stokes for a day if given the chance.

Birmingham Phoenix remain one of three franchises still waiting to claim a Hundred title in either the men’s or women’s competition, with neither side making the play-offs last season.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.