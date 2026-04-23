Jódar, who earlier this month won in Marrakech for his first ATP Tour title, was outside the top 600 in the rankings just a year ago. He entered the top 100 in March, and is now No 42 in the world, a meteoric rise that already has critics and fans alike labelling him as the next big thing in Spanish tennis.

"I was really looking forward to competing here, but I knew I had to play a solid match from start to finish," Jódar said. "I'm happy because this victory allows me to play another match here."

Jódar had met Bellingham and other Real Madrid players when he was honoured by the club at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium following his title at the 2024 US Open Boys' championship.

"I talked to him after the match, asked him if he had liked it," Jódar said. "I didn't know that he was going to be here, it meant a lot to me. He's a great person. I'm very grateful that he came. He's an example for me, he's my favourite football player."

It was a fanboy moment that did not go unnoticed by the English footballer who was in the stands to watch the Spanish prodigy. The 22-year-old midfielder smiled and applauded and following the match, the two met briefly and posed for a photo doing Bellingham's goal celebration together.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.