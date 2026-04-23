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Spain’s Rafael Jodar dedicates 1st Round win to idol Jude Bellingham

Spanish prodigy has fanboy moment with star footballer after win in Madrid

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
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Rafael Jodar of Spain
Rafael Jodar of Spain
AP

‘Hey Jude’, The Beatles’ iconic number is back in flavour, not that the 1968 hit was ever out of it.

On Wednesday, Spain’s latest tennis sensation Rafael Jódar won his first round at the Madrid Open, raised his arms and opened them wide to imitate the goal celebration of England and Real Madrid football star Jude Bellingham.

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The 19-year-old Jódar, a Madrid native and a Real Madrid fan, then wrote "Hey Jude" on the lens of one of the TV cameras.

It was a fanboy moment that did not go unnoticed by the English footballer who was in the stands to watch the Spanish prodigy. The 22-year-old midfielder smiled and applauded and following the match, the two met briefly and posed for a photo doing Bellingham's goal celebration together.

"I talked to him after the match, asked him if he had liked it," Jódar said. "I didn't know that he was going to be here, it meant a lot to me. He's a great person. I'm very grateful that he came. He's an example for me, he's my favourite football player."

Jódar had met Bellingham and other Real Madrid players when he was honoured by the club at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium following his title at the 2024 US Open Boys' championship.

On Wednesday, he needed two-and-a-half hours to rally past Jesper de Jong 2-6, 7-5, 6-4 at the Caja Magica centre court in the Spanish capital.

With the victory, Jódar became just the third Spaniard – after his namesake Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz – to earn a main-draw win in Madrid before turning 20.

"I was really looking forward to competing here, but I knew I had to play a solid match from start to finish," Jódar said. "I'm happy because this victory allows me to play another match here."

Jódar, who earlier this month won in Marrakech for his first ATP Tour title, was outside the top 600 in the rankings just a year ago. He entered the top 100 in March, and is now No 42 in the world, a meteoric rise that already has critics and fans alike labelling him as the next big thing in Spanish tennis.

He will next face formidable fifth-seed Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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