Jose Mourinho appointed new boss of Real Madrid

Dubai: Jose Mourinho has agreed to a sensational return to Real Madrid, marking the “special one’s” comeback 13 years later in an effort to help resolve Los Blancos’ current struggles.

Since taking charge, Arbeloa has struggled to convince Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid hierarchy that he is the right man for the job.

Mourinho was previously appointed manager of Real Madrid in May 2010 after a hugely successful spell with Inter Milan. He arrived in Madrid shortly after leading Inter to a historic treble, winning Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the UEFA Champions League in the 2009–10 season.

Real Madrid at the time turned to the Portuguese coach in an effort to challenge the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side and restore the club to the top of European football.

Mourinho’s time at Real Madrid was intense, successful, and often controversial. During his three seasons at the club, he won the La Liga title in the 2011–12 campaign, with Madrid setting a still standing record of 100 points in a season.

His battles with Barcelona became one of the defining storylines of Spanish football at the time, while reports of dressing-room divisions and disagreements with senior players emerged during his final season.

Although his tenure divided opinion, many credit him with rebuilding Madrid’s competitive mentality and laying the foundations for the club’s later dominance in Europe.

Since his first run in Madrid, the 63-year-old returned to Chelsea before taking over at Manchester United and then Tottenham Hotspur.

Most recently he was head coach of Portuguese giants Benfica where he finished this season unbeaten but missed out on the title to rivals Porto.

“I just don’t want him at Real Madrid. I believe other coaches would be better suited to manage the club I love.”

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.