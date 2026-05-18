Jose Mourinho appointed new boss of Real Madrid

The 63-year-old will return to the club he called home from 2010 to 2013 next season
Dubai: Jose Mourinho has agreed to a sensational return to Real Madrid, marking the “special one’s” comeback 13 years later in an effort to help resolve Los Blancos’ current struggles.
The Portuguese manager replaces Alvaro Arbeloa, who stepped in for Xabi Alonso in January.
Since taking charge, Arbeloa has struggled to convince Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid hierarchy that he is the right man for the job.
Perez will hope Mourinho’s return could help restore top-level success at the Bernabeu.
Mourinho was previously appointed manager of Real Madrid in May 2010 after a hugely successful spell with Inter Milan. He arrived in Madrid shortly after leading Inter to a historic treble, winning Serie A, the Coppa Italia, and the UEFA Champions League in the 2009–10 season.
Real Madrid at the time turned to the Portuguese coach in an effort to challenge the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona side and restore the club to the top of European football.
Mourinho’s time at Real Madrid was intense, successful, and often controversial. During his three seasons at the club, he won the La Liga title in the 2011–12 campaign, with Madrid setting a still standing record of 100 points in a season.
He also lifted the Copa del Rey in 2011 and the Spanish Super Cup in 2012.
Despite the trophies and strong performances, Mourinho’s reign was marked by fierce rivalries and internal tensions.
His battles with Barcelona became one of the defining storylines of Spanish football at the time, while reports of dressing-room divisions and disagreements with senior players emerged during his final season.
Mourinho left Real Madrid in 2013 by mutual agreement, ending a dramatic but influential period in the club’s history.
Although his tenure divided opinion, many credit him with rebuilding Madrid’s competitive mentality and laying the foundations for the club’s later dominance in Europe.
Since his first run in Madrid, the 63-year-old returned to Chelsea before taking over at Manchester United and then Tottenham Hotspur.
Most recently he was head coach of Portuguese giants Benfica where he finished this season unbeaten but missed out on the title to rivals Porto.
His return comes despite vocal objections from Los Blancos legend Iker Casillas.
Mourinho dropped the legendary Spaniard from the Real Madrid starting XI during his time in charge.
Taking to social media last week, Casillas wrote: “I have no problem with Mourinho. I think he’s a great professional.
“I just don’t want him at Real Madrid. I believe other coaches would be better suited to manage the club I love.”