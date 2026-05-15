Mbappe laughs off fan criticism: “It’s the life of a famous player”

Dubai: It certainly wasn’t the welcoming return Kylian Mbappe was hoping for from the Real Madrid fans who whistled the France captain as he made his way onto the Bernabeu pitch.

The French forward has come under criticism in recent weeks regarding his dedication to the club, with an online “Mbappe Out” petition reportedly gathering tens of millions of signatures.

However, the club have gone through another trophyless season, fuelling growing dissatisfaction among supporters, which intensified after their defeat to rivals Barcelona on Sunday, a result that confirmed Barcelona as league champions.

While Mbappe’s performances on the pitch haven’t been under major criticism, it is more his perceived attitude that has unsettled some supporters, with his post-match comments about the jeers doing little to ease the tension.

Mbappe appeared to laugh off the jeers and when asked about it after the game told reporters: "The whistles... that's life, you can't change the opinion of the people when they are angry.

"Footballers don't always have to understand, they have to accept and look forward and change the situation."

Meanwhile, scrutiny of Mbappe increased after images surfaced of him relaxing on a yacht in Sardinia, during a period when he had been granted time off to recover from injury, while Real Madrid were in action against RCD Espanyol.

It has been a season of growing unrest for Real Madrid, with frustration among supporters intensifying as the club face yet another campaign without major silverware.

Discontent in the stands has been building steadily, with fans increasingly vocal about performances and consistency issues across the squad.

Recent reports of a training ground altercation between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni have only added to the sense of turbulence, further highlighting the strain within the camp and doing little to calm an already tense atmosphere around the club.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.