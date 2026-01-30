Champions League play-off draw: Fate brings Mourinho and Real Madrid together once more

Know who are going to meet in the Champions League play off
The UEFA Champions League knockout playoff draw has delivered the reunion everyone anticipated. José Mourinho's Benfica will face Real Madrid in a two-legged playoff following Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.
The Portuguese manager joined Benfica in September 2025 after being dismissed by Fenerbahce, ironically eliminated by the very club he now leads. His dramatic return to limelight came Wednesday when goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin scored a stunning 98th-minute header, .
Real Madrid's collapse from third to ninth place means Los Blancos must navigate the playoffs, the same path they took last season when losing to Manchester City. The two-legged tie will be played February 17-18 (first leg at Estadio da Luz) and February 24-25 (second leg at Santiago Bernabeu), marking Mourinho's return to the Spanish capital after 13 years.
- Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain
- Qarabag vs Newcastle United
- Bodø/Glimt vs Inter Milan
- Galatasaray vs Juventus
- Club Brugge vs Atlético Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
- Olympiacos vs Bayer Leverkusen
-Benfica vs Real Madrid
The eight playoff winners join the top eight automatic qualifiers: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting CP, and Manchester City. The Round of 16 draw takes place February 27, 2026, determining matchups through the semifinals.
If Benfica eliminate Real Madrid, they could potentially face Manchester City or Sporting CP in the Round of 16, depending on draw outcomes. The tournament structure ensures higher-seeded teams play second legs at home through the semifinals, with the final scheduled for May 30, 2026, at Budapest's Puskas Arena.
This emotional reunion promises fireworks as Mourinho, who won La Liga and Copa del Rey with Madrid (2010-2013), seeks to eliminate his former club and prove his critics wrong.
