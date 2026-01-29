STILL THE SPECIAL ONE: Who said Jose is finished? Last-minute Benfica miracle as goalkeeper scores

Mourinho’s Benfica outplayed Arbeloa’s Real Madrid in a night of pure drama
Who said Jose is finished? He still has it. And he taught his disciple Arbeloa a lesson he will never forget. Critics claimed the tactical genius has beenleft behind by the modern game. However, on a night of pure and unadulterated "Mourinho-ball" at the Estadio da Luz, Jose Mourinho did more than just survive. He conquered.
Anatoliy Trubin becomes only the third goalkeeper to score from open play in Champions League history as Jose Mourinho's side steal a spot in the knockout playoffs at Real Madrid's expense.
In one of the most extraordinary climaxes in Champions League history, Benfica snatched qualification from the jaws of elimination in the 98th minute when goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin headed past Thibaut Courtois to secure a 4-2 victory over Real Madrid on Matchday 8. It was literally the last kick of the game. Honestly, it was a thoroughly deserved win for Benfica. Jose Mourinho's men completely outplayed Arbeloa's Real Madrid.
At Matchday 4, Benfica's European campaign appeared to be in freefall. Bottom of the 36-team table with nothing on the board, their path to survival looked impossible. Yet when asked if he still believed, Mourinho delivered the kind of defiant answer that has defined his managerial career.
"I still believe. We are alive," he declared.
Those words would prove prophetic.
The final matchday clash against Real Madrid was eventful. Benfica started the game with purpose and intensity, creating chances but failing to open the scoring. They even saw a penalty chalked off. Then, against the run of play, Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 30th minute with Real Madrid's first big chance of the game.
Before that, Courtois pulled off an insane save to keep the score at 0-0, and Mourinho could only smile in appreciation.
Benfica responded through Andreas Schjelderup just six minutes later. Vangelis Pavlidis put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time, before Schjelderup added his second early in the second half to make it 3-1.
Mbappe later pulled one back. At that moment, Benfica were outside the top 24.
The match descended into chaos when both Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo were sent off, each receiving a second yellow card. Asencio was dismissed for stopping a deliberate counter attack. Rodrygo was booked for dissent after Kylian Mbappé's cheeky attempt to score from the goalkeeper's hand during a goal kick was correctly disallowed.
There are clear disciplinary issues in this Real Madrid side.
In the 97th minute, a foul by Jude Bellingham on Fredrik Aursnes handed Benfica one final opportunity.
What happened next defied belief.
Mourinho waved his 6-foot-6 goalkeeper forward into the opposing penalty area.
Trubin, a Ukrainian keeper born in 2001, ventured into attack as Real Madrid braced for the set piece. When Aursnes delivered the ball into the box, Trubin rose majestically to meet it, heading past Courtois with precision in the 98th minute.
The goal sent the Benfica into delirium. Club president Rui Costa and the board erupted from their seats as they witnessed one of the most improbable moments in modern European football.
Trubin became only the third goalkeeper in Champions League history to score from open play, joining Sinan Bolat and Ivan Provedel in that exclusive club.
His goal was not just historic. It was the difference between survival and elimination.
Benfica's goal difference improved to minus two, edging out Marseille by the slimmest of margins to secure the 24th and final playoff spot. The margin was literally two goals.
The cruelty of the result extends to Real Madrid.
Entering Matchday 8 in third place, Los Blancos needed a win to secure direct qualification to the Round of 16. Instead, Benfica's victory dropped them to ninth place, forcing them into the same playoff round they hoped to avoid. Marseille were battered by Club Brugge and even congratulated them for reaching the playoffs, only for Benficas dramatic late goal to eliminate the French club.
In a final twist of the knife, Benfica and Real Madrid may yet face each other again in the knockout playoffs. We will come to know that on Friday after the play-off draw.
After the match, Mourinho revealed the thinking behind the decisive moment.
"When I substituted António Silva and Franjo Ivanovic, I had no idea if 3-2 was enough or not. I had no indication. When they entered, it was to hold the victory. When we realised it was not enough and Real Madrid had one player less, I sent Nico to play in front. I could not make any substitution anymore. Then the foul arrives and I send Trubin forward. I tell Dahl to stay on the halfway line, not to go there with eleven. Winning is always important. It is a historic night at Estádio da Luz."
What a night. What a manager. What a goalkeeper.
