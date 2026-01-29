STILL THE SPECIAL ONE: Who said Jose is finished? Last-minute Benfica miracle as goalkeeper scores

"When I substituted António Silva and Franjo Ivanovic, I had no idea if 3-2 was enough or not. I had no indication. When they entered, it was to hold the victory. When we realised it was not enough and Real Madrid had one player less, I sent Nico to play in front. I could not make any substitution anymore. Then the foul arrives and I send Trubin forward. I tell Dahl to stay on the halfway line, not to go there with eleven. Winning is always important. It is a historic night at Estádio da Luz."