Sport /
Football

The Ronaldo club: Lewandowski becomes only fourth player to reach Champions League milestone

Lewandowski reaches the mark against Slavia Praha

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
And Ronaldo was the first to congratulate Robert Lewandowski for his 'Player of the Year' crown during the Globe Soccer Awards 2020 held in Dubai
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Robert Lewandowski has become only the fourth player in Champions League history to score 20 or more goals for two different clubs in the competition, joining an exclusive group of elite strikers.

The Polish forward has now reached the 20-goal milestone for both Bayern Munich and Barcelona, a feat achieved by only three other players in the tournament's history.

An elite group

Lewandowski joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Neymar as the only other players to accomplish this remarkable achievement.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored over 20 goals for both Manchester United and Real Madrid. Harry Kane reached the milestone for Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, while Neymar achieved it for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Now Lewandowski has joined their ranks with his record at Borussia Dortmund (17 goals) and Bayern Munich (69 goals), and has now surpassed 20 goals for Barcelona.

Lewandowski sealed the achievement with a goal for Barcelona in their 4-2 win over Slavia Prague on Wednesday night. The 71st-minute finish was his first Champions League goal of the season and his 106th in the competition overall.

The goal came after Lewandowski had scored an own goal in the first half when a corner deflection caught him off guard, but he made amends in the second half to help secure all three points.

A striker's excellence

The achievement underscores Lewandowski's consistency and quality at the highest level of European football. To score 20 Champions League goals for multiple clubs demonstrates not only individual talent but also the ability to perform on the biggest stage regardless of team circumstances.

The goal marks Lewandowski's 15th consecutive season scoring in the Champions League, a testament to his enduring brilliance. His addition to this exclusive group highlights his standing as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, alongside Ronaldo and Kane, and among the most prolific attackers the Champions League has ever seen.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
