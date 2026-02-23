Will Cristiano Ronaldo reach 1,000 goals at 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Portuguese star’s recent brace takes tally to 964 goals, just 36 shy of the iconic mark
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace as Al Nassr swept Al Hazem 4-0, a result that sent the Saudi club to the top of the Pro League table. The performance also pushed the 41-year-old’s personal tally to 964 career goals — just 36 away from the iconic 1,000-goal mark.
That night also brought another historic moment as Ronaldo became the first player in history to score 500 goals after the age of 30. To appreciate just how extraordinary that is, fewer than 30 players across the entire history of professional football have scored 500 goals in their careers.
Naturally, the question on everyone’s lips is when will the Portuguese superstar reach the four figures. And the most romantic possibility would be at this summer’s World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For Ronaldo, the tournament carries extra weight. By stepping onto the pitch, he will become the first player ever to appear in six World Cups, a milestone he’ll share with Argentine star Lionel Messi, though Ronaldo was already a centrepiece of Portugal’s 2006 campaign while Messi was still finding his feet at the senior level.
The prospect of goal No 1,000 arriving on the World Cup stage is the stuff of footballing fairy tales — and Ronaldo himself has acknowledged it during a recent interview. “You’ve been watching too many movies — that would be way too perfect,” he said, before adding: “Goals are always good to score. I want to play in this next World Cup; otherwise, I wouldn’t be here. But one step at a time. If those numbers did come true, I’d end my career on a high.”
From a practical standpoint, the math makes the World Cup milestone difficult. Between now and the tournament, Al Nassr are expected to play roughly 20 official matches, excluding friendlies and potential squad rotation. If Portugal make a deep run, Ronaldo could feature in up to seven or eight World Cup matches — giving him approximately 25 to 30 games before and during the tournament, assuming no injuries.
To reach 1,000 goals before or during the World Cup, Ronaldo would need to average at least one goal per game — possibly more. That requirement exceeds his current scoring rate of roughly 0.74 goals per match, according to ESPN stats.
His recent form is impressive but it also tempers expectations. Across his last 20 matches, he has scored 15 goals, but that doesn’t match the kind of explosive run required to close a 36-goal gap in such a short span.
Historically, Ronaldo has scored just eight goals across five World Cup tournaments, which further highlights the challenge. For the milestone to happen on football’s biggest stage, he would need an extraordinary run of form.
A more realistic projection lies in his typical yearly output. Ronaldo has averaged around 40 goals per calendar year throughout his career. Based on that trend, the most logical window for goal No. 1,000 appears to be late 2026 or early 2027 — rather than at the World Cup itself.