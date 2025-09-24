Meet the 10 players who won the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'or

Messi finally conquered the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and previously won the Champions League four times with Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015). He secured his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 and has won a record eight in total. His longevity and consistency at the top make his story unmatched. He is simply the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in the eyes of many people.