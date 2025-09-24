Meet the 10 players who won the World Cup, Champions League and Ballon d'or

Dembele is the newest addition to this elusive list of players who have won the treble
Only a select few legends have managed to win the Ballon d’Or, the Champions League, and the World Cup. Here are the 10 players who achieved this ultimate hat-trick.
Dembele lifted the World cup with France in 2018 and also became a Champions League winner with PSG in 2025. He completed the set after winning the Ballon d’Or in 2025. His versatility and comeback from injuries make his achievement even more remarkable.
Zidane won the Champions League with Real Madrid in 2002 and the World Cup with France in 1998. He was crowned Ballon d’Or winner in 1998. His technical mastery and leadership cemented his place among the greatest ever.
Messi finally conquered the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and previously won the Champions League four times with Barcelona (2006, 2009, 2011, 2015). He secured his first Ballon d’Or in 2009 and has won a record eight in total. His longevity and consistency at the top make his story unmatched. He is simply the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) in the eyes of many people.
Charlton was a European Cup champion with Manchester United in 1968 and a World Cup winner with England in 1966. He also won the Ballon d’Or in 1966, the same year as England’s greatest triumph. His name remains synonymous with England’s golden era of football.
Ronaldinho reached the pinnacle of club football with Barcelona, winning the Champions League in 2006. He also lifted the World Cup in 2002 and won the Ballon d’Or in 2005. His flair and joy on the pitch inspired an entire generation of fans and players.
Kaka won the Champions League with AC Milan in 2007 and was part of Brazil’s World Cup–winning squad in 2002. His brilliance earned him the Ballon d’Or in 2007. Known for his elegance and vision, he remains one of the finest midfielders of his era.
Rivaldo won the Champions League with AC Milan in 2003 and the World Cup with Brazil in 2002. He had already claimed the Ballon d’Or in 1999. His incredible left foot and clutch goals defined his career at both club and international level.
Muller won three straight European Cups with Bayern Munich between 1974 and 1976 and lifted the World Cup with West Germany in 1974. He also won the Ballon d’Or in 1970. Nicknamed “Der Bomber,” his scoring record remains one of the best in football history.
Beckenbauer was a three-time European Cup winner with Bayern Munich (1974, 1975, 1976) and captained West Germany to World Cup glory in 1974. He won the Ballon d’Or twice, in 1972 and 1976. Revered as “The Kaiser,” he revolutionized the sweeper role with style and dominance.
Rossi was part of Juventus’ European Cup triumph in 1985 and famously led Italy to the World Cup in 1982. That same year, he also won the Ballon d’Or. His unforgettable goals in Spain 1982 turned him into a national hero overnight.
Remember, Pele never played in Europe, and when the Ballon d’Or was first introduced, it was awarded only to European players. That’s why some of football’s greatest legends don’t appear on this exclusive list.
