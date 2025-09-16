Top 5 Champions League goal scorers every fan must know

From Ronaldo to Messi, meet the icons who defined UEFA Champions League greatness
The UEFA Champions League returns for the 2025/26 season tonight, September 16, 2025! Europe's biggest clubs are ready to battle it out once again for football's most coveted prize. Before we dive into this season's action, let's take a moment to appreciate the absolute legends who have lit up this competition over the years. Here are some details about the top 5 Champions League goal scorers:
1. Cristiano Ronaldo - 141 goals (183 appearances)
CR7 is simply untouchable at the top. This guy has been terrorizing Champions League defenses for years, playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. What's crazy is he's been the competition's top scorer seven times - more than anyone else. Also, he is the only player to score in three different Champions League finals. Just incredible. Isn't he the Mr.Champions league?. At 40, he currently plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League
2. Lionel Messi - 129 goals (163 appearances)
Lionel Messi is second on the list with 129 goals in 163 appearances. The little Argentinian magician from Rosaria has scored for two clubs in the Champions League: Barcelona and PSG. He currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Messi holds the record for the most goals scored with a single club in the Champions League, having scored 120 goals for Barcelona.Those barcelona days were special.
3. Robert Lewandowski - 105 goals (133 appearances)
This Polish legend has been a goal machine wherever he has played. Robert Lewandowski has scored 105 goals in 133 Champions League appearances. He has played for three clubs in the competition: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona. He currently plays for FC Barcelona in La Liga. Lewandowski was the top scorer in the 2019/20 season with 15 goals, breaking a 12-year streak where either Messi or Ronaldo had been the top scorer.
4. Karim Benzema - 90 goals (152 appearances)
Karim Benzema is fourth with 90 goals in 152 appearances. The French forward has represented two clubs in the Champions League: Lyon and Real Madrid. He currently plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League. Benzema might not get the headlines like some others but he is defenitely one of the best strikers to kick the ball in the 21st century.
5. Raul - 71 goals (142 appearances)
The Spanish icon rounds out our top five. Raul was the man before Messi and Ronaldo came along - he actually held the all-time record for many years, He spent most of his Champions League career tearing it up for Real Madrid, with a brief stint at Schalke near the end. Raul retired from professional football as a player in 2015 and has since transitioned into management, having coached Real Madrid Castilla from 2019 to 2025. He is a proper Madridista.
