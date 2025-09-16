Top 5 Champions League goal scorers every fan must know

The Spanish icon rounds out our top five. Raul was the man before Messi and Ronaldo came along - he actually held the all-time record for many years, He spent most of his Champions League career tearing it up for Real Madrid, with a brief stint at Schalke near the end. Raul retired from professional football as a player in 2015 and has since transitioned into management, having coached Real Madrid Castilla from 2019 to 2025. He is a proper Madridista.