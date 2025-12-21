Mbappe dedicates 'Siu' to Ronaldo after equaling his record on his birthday as Vinicius gets booed

In a touching tribute, Mbappé celebrated by performing Ronaldo's signature "Siu" celebration as his dedication to the idol. "It's an honour for me, I wanted to give him a wink because he's always been kind to me," he told Real Madrid TV after the match. "Ronaldo is my friend, he is my idol. We talk a lot and he has helped me to adapt to Real Madrid. I have my own celebration but this was a dedication to him."