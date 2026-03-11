Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City set for UCL ties

For PSG, Europe’s best side last season, domestic form has been as expected, with the club sitting at the top of the Ligue 1. However, their European campaign has been challenging. Finishing outside the top eight in the group stage with only four wins, the Parisians were forced into a play-off against domestic rivals AS Monaco, narrowly advancing 5–4 on aggregate. Despite their struggles in Europe this season, PSG will be determined to assert their dominance at home against Chelsea.