Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City set for UCL ties

Huge European ties for English clubs on Wednesday night

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
3 MIN READ
Three Premier League clubs play in Europe tonight

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City play their first-leg ties in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday night. 

The Gunners welcome German outfit Bayer Leverkusen to the Emirates in the earlier kick-off whilst Chelsea and Man City take on PSG and Real Madrid away from home later in the evening.

Arsenal v Bayer Leverkusen – 21:30 (UAE Time)

Arsenal head into their Champions League clash with Bayer Leverkusen as clear favourites. The North London side currently sit top of the Premier League and have enjoyed an outstanding European campaign so far, finishing first in the league phase after winning all eight of their matches to maintain a perfect record.

For Leverkusen, it represents a much tougher challenge. The German side are currently sixth in the Bundesliga and had a more difficult route to this stage of the competition. After finishing 16th in the Champions League league phase, they were drawn against Olympiacos FC in the play-offs, where they progressed with a 2–0 aggregate victory to set up this meeting with Arsenal.

PSG v Chelsea – 00:00 (UAE Time)

Chelsea travel to Paris to face reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in their Round of 16 tie. Under new manager Liam Rosenior, the Blues have shown glimpses of quality but inconsistency has often hindered them. Currently fifth in the Premier League, the Blues are fighting for a top-four spot, and after finishing sixth in their Champions League group, winning five of eight matches, they will be looking to take a strong result back to Stamford Bridge.

For PSG, Europe’s best side last season, domestic form has been as expected, with the club sitting at the top of the Ligue 1. However, their European campaign has been challenging. Finishing outside the top eight in the group stage with only four wins, the Parisians were forced into a play-off against domestic rivals AS Monaco, narrowly advancing 5–4 on aggregate. Despite their struggles in Europe this season, PSG will be determined to assert their dominance at home against Chelsea.

Real Madrid v Manchester City – 00:00 (UAE Time)

In perhaps the tie of the round, Pep Guardiola’s Man City face Real Madrid in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the fifth time in six years.

City are locked in a fierce battle with Arsenal for the Premier League title and remain in contention in all competitions. However, their European campaign has been less convincing than hoped; they finished eighth in the group stage, just enough to progress automatically to the knockout phase, and suffered a surprise defeat to Bodø/Glimt. Despite that setback, City will feel confident heading to Madrid, having already beaten the Spanish giants 2–1 at the Santiago Bernabeu earlier this season.

For Madrid, Europe’s most successful club, history provides both prestige and expectation. Like last year, they had to navigate the play-offs to reach the knockout stages after finishing ninth in their group, defeating Benfica 3–1 on aggregate to advance. With their rich Champions League pedigree, Madrid should never be underestimated, and they will be determined to make the Bernabeu a fortress against their Premier League rivals.

Robert Ilsley
Sports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
