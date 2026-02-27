Premier League Gameweek 27 preview and predictions

Manchester City and Arsenal to both drop points at top of the league
The Premier League is back! Gameweek 27 is here and features crucial fixtures across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Here's the preview and prediction from Gulf News team.
Sunday 1 March – 20:30 (UAE Time)
Fans will be buzzing for this weekend’s clash between Arsenal and Chelsea, a proper London Derby with huge implications at both ends of the table.
Arsenal proved the doubters wrong with their big win over Spurs last weekend, putting the frustrating draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers behind them in emphatic style. That victory in the North London Derby restored belief and momentum, but with Manchester City still hot on their tail in the Premier League title race, three points here feel like an absolute must.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are still battling for a top-four spot and know a statement result away from home could define their run-in. They’ve started well under new head coach Liam Rosenior, showing renewed energy and structure, but they slipped up last week at home to Burnley. That setback only adds extra intrigue, as the Blues will be desperate to respond in the biggest way possible, by denting Arsenal’s title hopes.
Fans will be intrigued to watch Arsenal forward Viktor Gyökeres this weekend. The 28-year-old looked razor-sharp against Spurs last weekend, scoring twice and causing constant problems with his movement, strength, and clinical finishing.
It will be interesting to see if the forward has turned a corner for the Gunners following an up and down season so far. Big strikers are judged on consistency, and backing up a brace in such a huge game with another decisive display against Chelsea would send a powerful message. If he carries that same sharpness and belief into this weekend, he could be the player who swings the London Derby.
Rob’s prediction: Arsenal 2 Chelsea 2
Shamsheer’s prediction: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 1
Friday 27 February – 00:00 (UAE Time)
Villa come into the game off the back of a draw against Leeds United, a result that kept them ticking along but did little to ease the pressure in the race for the top four. They’re still firmly battling for a Champions League spot, and with the season entering a decisive stretch, dropped points are becoming increasingly costly.
For Wolves, the picture looks very different. Sitting bottom of the league and all but relegated, pride may be their biggest motivation now.
Rob’s prediction: Wolves 1 Villa 1
Shamsheer’s prediction: Wolves 1 Villa 2
Saturday 28 February - 16:30 (UAE Time)
Bournemouth head into their clash with Sunderland sitting eighth after another very good season in the Premier League. The Cherries are unbeaten in their last seven league games and have built a particularly strong home record, making them a tough side to break down at the Vitality Stadium.
Sunderland, meanwhile, are enjoying a brilliant return to the top flight, currently sitting 12th, a position that reflects a season of resilience and promise. However, they have hit a rough patch recently, failing to win in their last three league games.
Rob's prediction: Bournemouth 2 Sunderland 1
Shamsheer's prediction: Bournemouth 1 Sunderland 1
Saturday 28 February – 19:00 (UAE Time)
Liverpool come into this weekend’s clash with West Ham United knowing the stakes are rising in the race for the top four. They scrapped past Nottingham Forest last weekend thanks to a dramatic late winner from Alexis Mac Allister, a goal that could prove crucial in the run-in. That victory boosted their Champions League hopes, but they still trail Manchester United in fifth, meaning there’s little margin for error.
Despite not losing in their last three Premier League games, West Ham remain stuck in the relegation zone and face a daunting trip to Anfield. Performances may have improved, but turning resilience into wins is now essential.
Rob’s prediction: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
Shamsheer’s prediction: 2-1
Saturday 28 February – 19:00 (UAE Time)
Newcastle head into this clash with Everton knowing consistency has been their biggest issue this season. The home side currently sit 11th in the table, a position that reflects their up-and-down domestic form. However, two big wins in the UEFA Champions League may have given them the confidence and belief they need to spark a strong run in the league.
Everton, meanwhile, sit two places above Newcastle and can point to a much improved season compared to the struggles of recent years. There’s been greater stability and resilience about them overall, but they arrive on the back of two straight defeats, which have stalled their progress. Bouncing back quickly will be key if they want to maintain their advantage over the Magpies and keep building on what has otherwise been a positive campaign.
Rob’s prediction: Newcastle 2 Everton 0
Shamsheer’s prediction: Newcastle 1 Everton 0
Saturday 28 February – 19:00 (UAE Time)
Like Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Clarets are all but relegated from the Premier League as they slump in 19th place. However, it’s not mathematically over just yet, and there have been signs of life in recent weeks. A draw against Chelsea and an impressive win over Crystal Palace in their last two league games have at least given supporters a glimmer of hope that they can keep the pressure on those above them.
Brentford, meanwhile, are flying high, currently sitting seventh and firmly in the hunt for European football. The Bees have enjoyed an impressive campaign built on organisation and attacking threat, but they will feel they need an immediate response after a shock defeat to Brighton.
Rob’s prediction: Burnley 1 Brentford 3
Shamsheer’s prediction: Burnley 1 Brentford 1
Saturday 28 February – 21:30 (UAE Time)
Leeds head into their showdown with Manchester City sitting 15th and determined to build on their strong home form. Elland Road has become something of a fortress in recent weeks, with results there helping lift them out of the relegation zone. However, the job is far from finished, and they must maintain that momentum if they are to steer clear of trouble.
A win for City would close the gap on Arsenal to just two points, piling pressure on the Gunners ahead of their clash with Chelsea on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side have won their last three league games, and this is typically the stage of the season where they kick on and finish strongly. With the title race entering a decisive phase, City will see this as an opportunity to turn up the heat once again.
Rob’s prediction: Leeds 2-2 City
Shamsheer’s prediction: Leeds 1-3 City
Sunday 1 March – 18:00 (UAE Time)
Brighton have enjoyed another solid season in the Premier League and currently sit comfortably in mid-table. Once again, they’ve shown organisation, attacking quality and the ability to compete with sides across the division. Heading into their clash with Nottingham Forest, a victory will be the expectation among the home fans, particularly given their strong performances on their own turf.
For Forest, the situation is far more tense. They sit just one place outside the relegation zone, with West Ham United hot on their tails, meaning every point is crucial at this stage of the campaign. They will also need to respond positively after an unfortunate defeat to Liverpool last weekend, a result that underlined how fine the margins are at the bottom end of the table. A strong reaction here could be vital in their fight for survival.
Rob’s prediction: Brighton 1-2 Forest
Shamsheer’s prediction: Brighton 1-1 Forest
Sunday 1 March – 18:00 (UAE Time)
There’s another London Derby happening on Sunday as Fulham host Tottenham Hotspur. Fulham have had another steady season in the Premier League and currently sit 10th in the table, a position that reflects their consistency across the campaign. With safety all but secured, they’ll be looking to finish the season strongly and possibly push into the top half.
For Spurs, however, the mood is far more anxious. Something needs to change quickly, with Tottenham currently 16th and facing a genuine risk of being dragged into a relegation battle. They haven’t won in their last 10 league games, a run that has piled pressure on the squad and coaching staff alike.
Rob’s prediction: Fulham 2 Spurs 1
Shamsheer’s prediction: Fulham 1 Spurs 0
Sunday 1 March – 18:00 (UAE Time)
United will look to continue their strong run of form as they host Crystal Palace. Under Michael Carrick, United haven’t lost a game since he took charge, a streak that has propelled them into the top four and reignited hopes of a strong finish to the season. They will be eager to keep that momentum going, especially against a Palace side that has struggled for consistency this campaign.
Crystal Palace, meanwhile, ended a run of poor results with a win over Wolves last weekend and will be looking to build on that performance. However, they face a tough challenge at Old Trafford, where United have been particularly strong in recent weeks.
Rob’s prediction: United 2 Palace 0
Shamsheer’s prediction: United 2 Palace 0