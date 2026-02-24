Premier League review – Top three results

Check out the best results from matchweek 27
From closing the gap at the top of the table and proving doubters wrong, to a late away win, here is our top three results from matchweek 27.
City put the pressure firmly on title rivals Arsenal following their 2-1 win over Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola’s side took themselves to within just two points of Arsenal’s lead at the top the Premier League table, taking advantage of the Gunners’ surprising mid-week draw against Wolves.
The home side got off to the perfect start when they opened the scoring in the 14th minute through a Nico O’Reilly strike. The full-back, who has recently been utilised as a midfielder by Guardiola, finished a low strike into the bottom corner after a swift attacking move.
Despite their struggles this season, Newcastle still offered a threat in attacking areas with the likes of Anthony Gordon, Nick Woltemade and Anthony Elanga leading the line.
The Magpies responded just eight minutes later to City’s opener with their goal coming from an unlikely source in left-back Lewis Hall. The Englishman found space on the edge of the City box and left fly with a strike which beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to level the match.
It was all action in the opening half with City creating multiple chances and controlling the game’s tempo, they were rewarded for their hard work as they regained their lead on 27 minutes. It was O’Reilly again who found the back of the net with Erling Halaand the provider this time, the 20-year-old’s header was the final goal of the match and was enough to see City earn the three points.
Arsenal responded to their mid-week disappointment by thrashing their North London rivals Spurs 4-1 on Sunday evening.
All eyes were on Mikel Arteta’s team after they dropped points to Wolves in mid-week, and allowed City to slim their gap at the top of the table to just two points following their win over Newcastle.
Arsenal quickly took control of the game, easing any early momentum from Tottenham by dominating possession in the opening stages. Their efforts were rewarded in the 32nd minute when Eberechi Eze converted a precise cross from Bukayo Saka to give the visitors a well-earned lead.
Tottenham hit back almost immediately, equalising just over two minutes later. Randal Kolo Muani took advantage of an uncharacteristic error from Declan Rice to score his first Premier League goal. The rapid exchange of goals made for an exciting contest, with the teams heading into half-time level at 1–1.
Spurs may have hoped to use that momentum as a platform, but once again this season, their defensive weaknesses were exposed. Arsenal reclaimed the lead only two minutes after the second half began and it was Viktor Gyökeres with the goal.
The striker found plenty of space on the edge of the Spurs box and calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Tottenham continued to struggle with defensive errors, allowing Eze to score his second goal just after the hour mark.
As Spurs pushed forward searching for a reply, gaps appeared at the back, and Gyökeres struck again in stoppage time to complete a dominant 4–1 victory for Arsenal.
United battled hard to secure a 1-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday night, a result that strengthens their position in the race for next season’s Champions League football.
Michael Carrick’s side went into the fixture with the chance to pull away from top four rivals Chelsea after the Blue’s shock draw to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.
The match was a tight and cagey affair for much of the night, with both teams struggling to create clear-cut chances in a largely competitive first half. Neither side found a breakthrough before the interval, and the score remained 0–0 at half‑time.
The only goal of the game came early in the second half, in the 71st minute, when Benjamin Šeško came off the bench and clinically finished a swift counter‑attack. The move was started by Matheus Cunha, who delivered a superb long pass to Bryan Mbeumo, and Mbeumo’s lay‑off allowed Šeško to curl a composed shot past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Šeško bagged his third goal in as many games but more importantly gave the Red Devils a three-point lead ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool who sit fifth and sixth on 45 points.