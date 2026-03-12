Dubai’s new shared housing law: 6 changes if you rent a bed space or share a flat

Dubai: Thousands of residents in Dubai rely on shared apartments or bed spaces to keep rent affordable. A new law will soon change how those arrangements work.

Who is allowed to rent out shared units

Which areas in Dubai can host shared housing

How much space each resident must have

How many people can live in a unit

The new law introduces clearer rules around:

Shared housing has long existed across Dubai. Residents often share apartments to reduce rent, especially in areas close to workplaces or public transport. At the same time, some landlords convert units into shared accommodation to maximise rental income.

Landlords who rent out properties used for shared accommodation will also face new requirements on permits, occupancy, and safety standards. If you live in shared accommodation — or rent one out — here’s what changes

For residents living in shared flats, partitions, or bed spaces, the rules will shape where you can live, how many people can share a unit, and who can legally rent out those spaces.

Authorities say the aim is to reduce overcrowding and unsafe living arrangements while protecting both tenants and property owners. Here are 6 ways the new law will soon change how shared housing will work:

1. Not every flat can be used for shared housing

Under the new framework, apartments cannot simply be turned into shared housing. Units must receive an official permit from Dubai Municipality before they can be used this way.

For residents, this means shared units will need to meet official standards before being rented out. For landlords, it introduces a formal approval process before a property can be marketed as shared accommodation.

Dubai Municipality will also decide which neighbourhoods can host shared housing, based on factors such as:

Population density

Infrastructure capacity

The social character of the area

As a result, some areas may no longer allow shared housing setups, affecting both tenants and property owners operating in those neighbourhoods.

2. Limits on how many people can live in a unit

The municipality will introduce standards that determine:

Maximum number of residents allowed in a unit

Minimum space required per resident

Required shared facilities such as kitchens and bathrooms

For residents, this could mean fewer people sharing an apartment than before. For landlords offering shared housing, these rules set clear limits on how many occupants can legally live in a unit.