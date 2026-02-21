Ask Gulf News: When and how Dubai landlords are legally permitted to increase rent

The increase must be in line with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) approved range for the relevant area and the average rental value of similar units, taking into account the criteria for determining the percentage of rent increase prescribed by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA); the prevailing economic situation in the Emirate; the condition of the real property; the prevailing rental value of similar properties in comparable markets within the same area; the provisions of any legislation in force in the Emirate regulating real property rent; and any other factors the Tribunal deems appropriate.