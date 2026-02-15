How to transfer black points to your licence to settle locked traffic fines
Dubai: If you’ve tried to pay a traffic fine online and found it marked as ‘non-payable’ or ‘locked’, the reason is usually linked to black points associated with your vehicle’s number plate rather than your driving licence.
To settle the fine, you first need to transfer the traffic fine and black points to your driving licence. Once transferred, you can pay the fine and remove the points.
Black points are recorded on a UAE driving licence, with a maximum limit of 24 points. Exceeding this limit may lead to court escalation, licence suspension, or confiscation.
This system explains why some fines appear unpayable, they are linked to the vehicle, not the driver. Fortunately, you can resolve most of these issues online or through designated service centres depending on your emirate.
For Abu Dhabi residents, the TAMM app provides a simple way to transfer black points and settle fines. The app is available on Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.
Open the TAMM app and log in using your UAE Pass. Your traffic fines will appear on the homepage.
Tap the payment widget and select the fine marked with an orange dot (indicating it’s unpayable).
Read the notification explaining that the fine must be transferred to your driving licence, then tap ‘Transfer Black Points’.
Choose ‘Transfer to my licence’ when prompted.
Select the fines that include black points and tap Next.
Enter the One-Time Password (OTP) sent via SMS, then tap Verify and Submit.
If you live in Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, or Ras Al Khaimah, you can use the Ministry of Interior (MOI) app to manage black points and pay fines. The app is available on Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.
Steps to transfer black points via the MOI app:
Log in to the app with your UAE Pass.
Go to ‘Services’ and select ‘Register Black Points’.
Search for black points using one of these options:
My fines
Owner’s TC number (Traffic Code)
Owner’s plate number (requires TC number, plate source, code, type, and plate number)
Tap Search and select the relevant traffic violation to transfer points to your licence.
If you come across a non-payable traffic fine in Dubai, start by downloading the RTA app and logging in with UAE Pass. Once signed in, the system will automatically display any fines or black points linked to your Emirates ID and vehicle.
Go to the 'Inquire and pay fines' section, where you will find a “non-payable fines” option that may allow you to resolve the issue directly.
If the fine is still locked, you can also try the MOI app, provided your driving licence is issued in Dubai. Use the app to transfer black points to your Dubai driving licence. You will need your RTA number (the eight-digit traffic file or TC number) to complete the process.
If you are still unable to resolve the fine, contact Dubai Police by calling the non-emergency number 901 for assistance and further guidance.