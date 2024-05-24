Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has released new upgraded version of its app designed to ensure easier access to all RTA services.

This significant upgrade marks a transformative shift towards a one-stop-shop solution, enhancing customer satisfaction and ensuring quick access to its services, RTA said in a statement on Friday.

The new version of RTA app introduces a personalised dashboard revolutionising user experience by offering quick actions for essential services such as renewal of vehicle licences, driver licences, and purchasing parking tickets.

Key features

The features include: personalised dashboard, a user-friendly interface offering quick actions for essential services such as renewal of vehicle licenses, driver licences, and purchasing parking tickets.

The app also features multiple enhancements, including SALIK online payments, voucher top-up, and NOL top-up via tapping directly on the app.

The new version designed to simplify parking services which is consolidated into one screen for seamless navigation and convenience.

It enhances vehicle licence renewal and fine payment experience. A total overhaul of the user experience for renewing vehicle licenses and paying fines, ensuring a hassle-free process.

Customer needs

Meera Al Shaikh, Director of Smart Services at RTA said that this upgraded solution is the result of RTA’s commitment to meeting customer needs and addressing previously raised requirements by end users. “Through the upgraded RTA application, we are improving the way our customers interact with our services. Our commitment to enhancing user experience has led to the creation of a personalised dashboard and streamlined journeys, ensuring quick access to essential services.”