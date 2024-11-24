Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Foreign Nationals Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced on Sunday that it is closely monitoring the case of Zvi Kogan, a Moldovan citizen reported missing since Thursday.
Majed Al Mansoori, Director of MoFA, affirmed that the ministry is actively following up on the case of the missing Moldovan citizen and is in close contact with his family to provide them with all necessary support.
Al Mansoori also highlighted that the ministry is maintaining continuous communication with the Embassy of Moldova in Abu Dhabi regarding the matter.
He further stated that the Ministry of Interior is “implementing extensive measures in its search for the missing person,” adding that the relevant authorities in the UAE initiated search operations and investigations immediately upon receiving the report.
Additionally, Al Mansoori urged the public to rely on official sources for updates and information.