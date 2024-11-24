Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Foreign Nationals Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced on Sunday that it is closely monitoring the case of Zvi Kogan, a Moldovan citizen reported missing since Thursday.

Majed Al Mansoori, Director of MoFA, affirmed that the ministry is actively following up on the case of the missing Moldovan citizen and is in close contact with his family to provide them with all necessary support.