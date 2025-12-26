GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Sheikh Mohamed's arrival in Pakistan marks strengthened ties

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Islamabad: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday arrived in Islamabad on an official visit to Pakistan

Sheikh Mohamed was received at Nur Khan Airbase by Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with a number of ministers and senior officials. 

As Sheikh Mohamed’ aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets in a gesture of welcome and respect. 

Upon arrival, an official reception was held for His Highness. The national anthems of both countries were played, a 21-gun salute was fired, and an honour guard lined up to salute the President. 

Military and traditional bands delivered ceremonial performances, while groups of children waving the flags of both nations lined the route. 

The accompanying delegation includes Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.

Related Topics:
UAEPakistan

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE petrol, diesel prices to fall in January 2026?

UAE petrol, diesel prices to fall in January 2026?

2m read
Sharjah Police initiative cuts crime incidents by 29%

Sharjah Police initiative cuts crime incidents by 29%

1m read
A man watches as smoke billows after a drone strike in Sudan on May 6, 2025.

Derailing peace in Sudan by deliberate design

6m read
Dubai Film Development Committee to boost the emirate’s film sector and support emerging talent.

Dubai strengthens film industry with new committee

2m read