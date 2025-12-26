UAE President arrives in Pakistan on official visit

Sheikh Mohamed's arrival in Pakistan marks strengthened ties
Islamabad: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday arrived in Islamabad on an official visit to Pakistan.
Sheikh Mohamed was received at Nur Khan Airbase by Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, along with a number of ministers and senior officials.
As Sheikh Mohamed’ aircraft entered Pakistani airspace, it was escorted by a formation of military jets in a gesture of welcome and respect.
Upon arrival, an official reception was held for His Highness. The national anthems of both countries were played, a 21-gun salute was fired, and an honour guard lined up to salute the President.
Military and traditional bands delivered ceremonial performances, while groups of children waving the flags of both nations lined the route.
The accompanying delegation includes Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE to Pakistan; along with a number of ministers and senior officials.
