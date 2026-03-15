UAE air defences intercept 4 Iranian ballistic missiles and 6 drones today

Defence ministry says forces remain ready to counter any threats
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s air defence systems intercepted four ballistic missiles and six drones launched from Iran on 15 March 2026, the Ministry of Defence said.
Since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have dealt with 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,606 drones, according to the ministry.
The ministry said the attacks had resulted in six deaths among UAE, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, as well as 142 minor to moderate injuries among individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian and Swedish nationals.
The Ministry of Defence said it is fully prepared to deal with any threats and will firmly confront any attempts to undermine the country’s security, stressing its commitment to safeguarding the UAE’s sovereignty, stability and national interests.
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