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UAE strongly condemns Iran's terrorist missile and drone attacks on Kuwait

The attacks violate Kuwait’s sovereignty and threaten regional stability

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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UAE strongly condemns Iran's terrorist missile and drone attacks on Kuwait
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting Kuwait with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the ministry said the attacks constitutes a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and poses a threat to the country’s security and stability.

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The UAE expressed full solidarity with Kuwait and reiterated its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability, the ministry added in its statement.

The condemnation came after Kuwait’s armed forces said earlier on Thursday that its air defence systems had intercepted hostile missiles and drones attempting to penetrate the country’s airspace.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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