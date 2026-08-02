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UAE strongly condemns Iranian hostile attack on Kuwait

MoFA calls attack a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and security

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WAM
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MoFA affirms solidarity with Kuwait after Iranian drone strike
MoFA affirms solidarity with Kuwait after Iranian drone strike
WAM

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Iranian hostile attack targeting of Kuwait with drones.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait and a threat to its security and stability.

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The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

Related Topics:
KuwaitUS-Israel-Iran war

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