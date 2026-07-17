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Arab interior ministers' council condemns Iranian attacks on Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait

Council backs affected states and calls the strikes a breach of international law

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Arab interior ministers' council condemns Iranian attacks on Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait
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Dubai: The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers has condemned Iran's latest attacks on Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, describing the missile and drone strikes as a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness.

In a statement issued on Friday, the General Secretariat said it had received with "deep condemnation and denunciation" reports of Iran's ballistic missile and drone attacks carried out earlier in the day against Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait. 

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It described the strikes as part of what it called Iran's continued hostile behaviour aimed at undermining regional security and stability and threatening international peace and security.

The statement reaffirmed the council's full solidarity with Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait, as well as all Arab states, backing the measures they take to safeguard their security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of their citizens and residents.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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