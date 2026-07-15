US–Iran War: What UAE residents need to know today (July 15, 2026)

Strait of Hormuz tensions fuel volatility, prompting caution for UAE residents
Residents across the region are facing renewed uncertainty Wednesday as the conflict between the United States and Iran intensifies, disrupting regional air travel, threatening commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and prompting fresh security advisories.
The latest escalation follows the collapse of a fragile 60-day diplomatic framework between Washington and Tehran.
The United States has resumed military strikes on targets in southern Iran and reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports after accusing Tehran of renewed attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran, in turn, has vowed retaliation and continued to challenge maritime traffic through one of the world's busiest energy chokepoints.
Flights remain under pressure
Several airlines have rerouted, delayed or suspended services through parts of Gulf airspace as aviation authorities monitor the deteriorating security environment.
European aviation regulators have advised carriers to avoid or carefully assess operations over parts of the Gulf, while several international airlines have adjusted schedules to reduce exposure to potential missile or drone threats.
Travelers are advised to check directly with their airlines before heading to airports.
Shipping tensions continue to build
Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains under heightened risk after attacks on vessels and the U.S. decision to restore its blockade of Iranian ports.
Maritime security firms are reporting increased military activity, with some shipping companies delaying sailings or altering routes where possible. Iran's so-called "dark fleet" — tankers that operate with limited tracking —has also drawn renewed attention as sanctions enforcement tightens.
Fuel and energy markets remain volatile
Although the UAE's domestic fuel pricing system has not announced emergency changes, regional crude prices have climbed amid concerns that any prolonged disruption in Hormuz could constrain global oil supplies.
Analysts say motorists and businesses should expect continued price volatility as traders react to developments in the Gulf.
Authorities continue monitoring security
Authorities continue to monitor regional developments closely. Residents are encouraged to rely on official government announcements and avoid spreading unverified information circulating on social media.
The UAE has significantly strengthened its air-defense posture since earlier phases of the conflict, when Iranian missile and drone attacks targeted Gulf states.
What happened overnight
US forces resumed strikes against Iranian military targets after President Donald Trump warned that additional attacks — including power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure — could follow "next week" if Tehran refuses to return to negotiations.
Iran has condemned the renewed military campaign while continuing to threaten commercial navigation through Hormuz, raising fears that the conflict could widen further across the Gulf.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important waterways, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.
Roughly one-fifth of globally traded crude oil passes through the narrow passage. Any disruption can ripple through international energy markets, shipping insurance, aviation routes and consumer prices far beyond the Middle East.
Military analysts say the next several days will likely determine whether the crisis remains a limited exchange or expands into a broader regional confrontation.
Key developments to watch include:
Additional airline cancellations or airspace restrictions.
Changes in commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Possible renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
For UAE residents, officials and security experts continue to recommend monitoring official advisories, confirming travel plans before departure, and remaining alert without assuming that disruptions will necessarily affect all parts of the country.