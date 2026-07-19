US-Iran conflict escalates for eighth day: What UAE residents need to know this evening (July 19)

Flight delays, regional security alerts and key developments as tensions continue to rise
Dubai: The Middle East crisis escalated further on Sunday as the US and Iran exchanged strikes for an eighth consecutive day, raising fears of a wider regional conflict. The latest developments affected military sites, civilian infrastructure and transport networks across the Gulf, with Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan reporting attacks and security alerts.
The US said its latest strikes were carried out in response to the deaths of American servicemen in Jordan and aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
For UAE residents, flights remain largely operational, but airlines continue to adjust schedules due to the uncertain security situation in the region.
Air travel across the UAE remains mostly active, although some routes have been disrupted due to the ongoing US-Iran conflict and changing airspace conditions. Airlines are monitoring developments closely and have cancelled or adjusted selected services.
Passengers have been advised to:
Check flight schedules directly with airlines before travelling.
Arrive at airports earlier than usual.
Monitor updates on possible changes to departure times and routes.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces conducted another round of strikes against Iran, describing the action as a response to an attack on a US base in Jordan that killed two American soldiers and left another missing.
CENTCOM said the strikes were also aimed at reducing Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.
Iranian state-linked news agencies Fars and Tasnim reported that US attacks targeted Sirik, a port city located near the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran.
Iran missile intercepted over Jordan
Israeli and Jordanian forces intercepted an Iranian missile targeting Jordan’s coastal city of Aqaba, according to the Israeli military.
Jordan’s armed forces said they had intercepted three Iranian missiles that entered its airspace, without providing details about their intended targets.
Air raid sirens were also heard in Jordan’s capital Amman, according to reports. The incident raised concerns that the conflict could spread further across the region, drawing neighbouring countries into the confrontation.
Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation accused the United States of attacking the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant in southwestern Iran.
The organisation said the facility was hit by several projectiles, describing the attack as a violation of international law. No details were immediately available on the extent of damage caused by the reported strike.
Kuwait said an electricity generation and water desalination facility was hit in what it described as a second Iranian attack on the plant within two days.
The attack caused a fire in parts of the facility and affected several power generation units, according to Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.
Authorities activated emergency plans, while firefighters and technical teams worked to contain the damage and restore affected systems.
Bahrain also accused Iran of targeting civilian infrastructure amid the escalating conflict.
A senior Iranian lawmaker warned US troops, saying they would face what Tehran described as “unforgettable lessons” if Washington continued military action.
Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran’s parliament National Security Committee, made the remarks on X, referring to a message from Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
Khamenei had earlier accused the US of breaking commitments and warned that Iran would respond to continued attacks.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said four ships attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz without permission.
The IRGC claimed two ships suffered incidents and were stopped, while the other two abandoned their journey. The claims could not be independently verified.
The IRGC also claimed it had intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 Reaper drone over Ahvaz in Iran’s Khuzestan province. The claim has not been independently confirmed.
The MQ-9 Reaper is a remotely operated aircraft used by the US military for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance and precision strike missions.
As military exchanges continue, concerns remain over the security of energy routes, civilian infrastructure and travel across the Gulf region.