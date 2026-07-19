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Violation of peace MoU proves Trump's signature ‘worthless’, says Mojtaba Khamenei

Supreme Leader says continued US attacks will invite a stronger response from Tehran

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Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Tehran: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that the US violation of a recently signed peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran once again proved that US President Donald Trump's signature is worthless and invalid, according to Iranian media.

He made the remarks in a message to the Iranian people carried by Iranian media, in which he addressed the country's important issues, Xinhua news agency reported.

Khamenei said the frequent US violations of the MoU, which was signed by Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian and Trump on June 18, "once again proved to everyone the fact that how worthless and invalid the US president's signature is."

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The United States had "once again revealed its true and unmasked face," he said, noting that "this dark experience of crime and breach of promises is another solid proof of the US lying and its illogical, unreliable, and evil nature."

Khamenei warned that if the United States continued what he described as warmongering and sought to impose heavier costs, it should expect "unforgettable lessons" from Iran and the resistance front.

The remarks came amid heightened regional tensions despite the MoU, under which the United States and Iran were expected to hold negotiations within 60 days toward a final agreement.

The United States has conducted multiple rounds of strikes against Iran in recent days, while Iran has responded by launching retaliatory attacks on US bases and facilities in the region.

The United States has launched waves of strikes on military sites and infrastructure in Iran's southern provinces in the past week, claiming they were aimed at "degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping" in the Strait of Hormuz, reports Xinhua news agency.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases and facilities in several Gulf countries and Jordan.

Kuwait and Bahrain said their air defense systems intercepted fresh rounds of Iranian aerial attacks. A key oil facility and a power generation and water desalination plant in Kuwait have been hit.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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