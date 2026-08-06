Secret meeting? Report claims Iran’s president couldn’t even see supreme leader Mojtabad Khamenei

The report, citing unnamed sources familiar with the meeting, claimed Pezeshkian was unable to confirm the identity of the person he was speaking to and later asked aides whether the voice he heard was actually Mojtaba Khamenei’s.

Dubai: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was reportedly taken to a secret location in Tehran for a highly unusual meeting with supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei, where the two allegedly spoke from inside a dark, tinted-window vehicle without seeing each other, according to a report by Iran International.

Speaking to representatives of trade associations in May, the president said he had spent two and a half hours with the supreme leader in what he described as a “cordial atmosphere.”

It also alleged that the meeting lasted only a few minutes and ended without the president being allowed to shake hands with the supreme leader.

The publication said the interior was kept so dark that the two men could not see each other during their conversation.

Instead, Pezeshkian was reportedly driven by his security team to an undisclosed location in Tehran before being transferred into another vehicle with heavily tinted windows where Khamenei was waiting.

According to Iran International, however, the meeting itself was only secured after Pezeshkian repeatedly requested an audience and allegedly threatened to resign during disagreements over major policy decisions.

Iran International also reported that Pezeshkian had repeatedly threatened resignation over disagreements with Iran’s leadership and formally sought to step down in May, claiming his administration had been sidelined on national security and foreign policy.

Despite that, the president defended Khamenei, saying he had experienced “kindness and very sound logic” in their interactions and argued that critics were presenting a distorted image of the leader.

“It is very difficult to communicate with him at the moment, but in any case, his presence is a very great source of strength for us so that we can continue,” he was quoted as saying by AFP.

Sources quoted in the report claimed the president later described the encounter as humiliating and subsequently requested another meeting at Khamenei’s residence, but that request was allegedly rejected.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.