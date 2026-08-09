Mehr publishes 12-second clip as unverified reports about his health continue to circulate
Tehran: Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency has released the first video of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khameneisince he assumed the country's highest office, amid months of speculation over his health and prolonged absence from public view.
The 12-second video, published on Saturday, shows Khamenei seated on a carpet in a room while speaking with several officials and advisers.
Wearing a black turban and a light grey robe over white clothing, he appears composed as those around him listen. However, Mehr did not disclose when or where the footage was recorded, making it impossible to verify whether it reflects his current condition.
The release comes after months of rumours surrounding the 56-year-old leader's health. Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed Iran's Supreme Leader in March after his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israeli strikes.
Since then, Iranian authorities have largely communicated through written statements attributed to him rather than public appearances, photographs or video messages.
His absence has fuelled widespread speculation about his health and whereabouts.
Opposition-linked Iranian outlets and several Israeli media organisations have reported, without independent verification, that Khamenei was hospitalised following injuries allegedly sustained during the February attack.
Channel 14 in Israel has claimed he remains in critical condition and could die within days, although no evidence has been produced to substantiate those reports.
Mehr described the footage as the first video it had released of Khamenei since he became Supreme Leader. Earlier this year, Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) also published an undated video showing him teaching a religious class, but similarly did not specify when or where it had been filmed.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged this week that communication with Khamenei was "very difficult at the moment" but said he had been able to meet him and described their discussions as constructive. He also criticised attempts by "malicious people" to portray the Supreme Leader inaccurately.