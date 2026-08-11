GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei makes major military changes amid US conflict, health speculation

Major military reshuffle deepens questions over Iran’s unseen supreme leader

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mojtaba Khamenei reshapes Iran’s top command amid US confrontation
Mojtaba Khamenei reshapes Iran’s top command amid US confrontation

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei made a series of senior military appointments on Monday, reshaping the country’s top command structure as the conflict with the United States continues.

In separate decrees, Khamenei appointed six commanders to key positions across Iran’s armed forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij Resistance Force.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Key appointments

  • Ali Abdollahi: Appointed chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces.

  • Kioumars Heydari: Named deputy chief of staff of the Armed Forces.

  • Ahmad Vahidi: Promoted to major general and appointed commander-in-chief of the IRGC.

  • Mostafa Izadi: Named deputy commander-in-chief of the IRGC.

  • Ali Azmaei: Appointed commander of the IRGC Navy.

  • Hossein Taeb: Named head of the Basij Resistance Force.

The reshuffle marks Khamenei’s first major military appointments since he became supreme leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli strike in February.

Rezaee appointed to security council

Earlier, Khamenei appointed former IRGC chief Mohsen Rezaee as his representative to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), replacing Mohammad Baqir Zolghadr, according to a decree published on Sunday.

An account attributed to Khamenei on X announced the appointment, citing Rezaee’s experience as one of the early commanders during Iran’s eight-year war with Iraq.

The position was previously held by Ali Larijani, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes in March.

Health speculation

The appointments come amid continued speculation over Khamenei’s health and his absence from public view.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Khamenei is “completely healthy” after what he described as a nearly seven-hour meeting with the supreme leader.

Pezeshkian said they discussed Iran’s economy, people’s livelihoods and the impact of US sanctions, while Khamenei stressed the need for “unity and cohesion”.

Khamenei has not appeared publicly since taking office and is believed to have been wounded in the strike that killed his father.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Iran to release new images of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei amid intensifying speculation over his health

Iran set to release Mojtaba Khamenei images after video

2m read
The 12-second video, published on Saturday, shows Khamenei seated on a carpet in a room while speaking with several officials and advisers.

Watch: Iran releases first video of Mojtaba Khamenei

2m read
Pezeshkian has publicly acknowledged that access to the supreme leader has become increasingly difficult

Secret meeting? Pezeshkian couldn’t even see Mojtaba

3m read
Iranian army soldiers stand in front of a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei, during a rally to show their solidarity and support in Tehran. File photo taken on April 29, 2026.

Pezeshkian: Contact with Mojtaba very difficult for now

2m read