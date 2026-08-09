Iran to release new images of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei after undated video: State media

State media push undated video to show Khamenei active despite rumours
Iran is preparing to release new images of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei in public, state media reported, amid months of speculation over his health and prolonged absence from public view.
Iran’s state-run Mizan news agency, citing Basij Organisation deputy Qasem Qoraishi, said images of Khamenei “among the people and out in the streets” as well as meeting armed forces commanders would be released in the future.
The announcement comes a day after Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency released a 12-second video showing Khamenei speaking with several officials and advisers.
The footage showed the Supreme Leader seated on a carpet and giving a religious lesson. Mehr did not say when or where the video was recorded, meaning its timing and whether it reflects Khamenei’s current condition could not be independently verified.
Khamenei, 56, was appointed Supreme Leader in March after his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in US-Israeli strikes during the Iran war.
Iranian state media also reported that Khamenei met President Masoud Pezeshkian as the president began his third year in office.
State broadcaster Press TV said the two discussed Iran’s economic and military affairs, including people’s cost-of-living needs, the war, military developments and the management of currency and energy spending.
Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) also reported the meeting, saying the two discussed the country’s challenges and the outlook for the conflict.
Khamenei’s limited public appearances have fuelled speculation about his health and whereabouts.
CNN previously reported, citing sources familiar with his election, that Khamenei suffered a fractured foot and minor facial injuries during the first day of the US-Israeli bombing campaign.
Opposition-linked Iranian outlets and some Israeli media have also reported claims about his health and alleged hospitalisation, but these reports have not been independently verified.
Israeli Channel 14 has claimed that Khamenei remains in critical condition, but has provided no independently verified evidence to support the claim.
The latest video is not the first undated footage released since Khamenei became Supreme Leader.
Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB earlier published a video showing him teaching a religious class, but did not disclose when or where it was filmed.
The absence of verified, recent public appearances has continued to fuel questions about his condition.
President Pezeshkian said this week that communication with Khamenei had been “very difficult” but that he had been able to meet the Supreme Leader and described their discussions as constructive.
The latest reports from Iranian state media portraying Khamenei meeting officials and discussing military and economic issues appear aimed at demonstrating that he remains engaged in running the country.
However, the timing of the newly released footage and the extent of his current public activity remain unclear