GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iran draws up target list as supreme leader vows revenge

Mojtaba Khamenei says retaliation is inevitable after his father’s killing

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mourners hold a placard depicting (from right) the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and current supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei during a funeral procession for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Najaf on July 8, 2026.
Mourners hold a placard depicting (from right) the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and current supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei during a funeral procession for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Najaf on July 8, 2026.
AFP

Tehran: Iran's supreme leader on Saturday vowed revenge for the US-Israeli killing of his father and predecessor, hours after President Donald Trump warned against any attempt to assassinate him.

Both sides dialled up the rhetoric after exchanges of fire this week rocked an interim agreement aimed at ending their war, which broke out in late February with massive US-Israeli strikes.

Trump has declared their ceasefire over, while mediators have been trying to salvage diplomacy, with Iranian media reporting that a delegation from Qatar travelled to Iran on Friday.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

"Vengeance is the will of our nation and must inevitably be carried out," Mojtaba Khamenei said in a written message.

He became Iran's supreme leader after his father Ali Khamenei's killing in late February by US-Israeli strikes, but has not been in public since before the war.

"This matter depends neither on my personal existence nor on that of other officials. Whether we are present or not, it will come to pass," he wrote in his first message since his father's funeral this week.

He said Iran had compiled a list of individuals to be targeted.

Hours earlier Trump had posted on his Truth Social platform that any attempt to assassinate him would lead the United States to "completely decimate" Iran.

"1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!," Trump wrote.

"Orders have already been given, and the US Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran."

With both nations stepping up their threats, mediators have been working to bring diplomacy back on track. Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Friday that a Qatari delegation was visiting Iran to "try to reinforce Qatar's role as a mediator".

Trump has said talks with Iran will continue but has labelled them "a waste of time".

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi meanwhile insisted Tehran had stuck to its end of the bargain after the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding last month.

Tehran "has so far kept its word", he said. "Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance."

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that Iranian Supreme Leader Mojataba Khamenei is reportedly leading a condolence ceremony on Saturday for the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in military strikes on February 28,

Mojtaba to lead prayers for late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

3m read
Funeral procession of the late Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Najaf, Iraq.

Iran FM thanks Iraq for Khamenei funeral arrangements

2m read
A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran.

Iran, US to embark on 2 months of peace talks Friday

3m read
A woman walks past a banner bearing the images of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), the late Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his son, the current supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei (R), erected along a street at the Vanak Square in Tehran.

Iran plays down Trump optimism on deal to end war

3m read