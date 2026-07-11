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Iran may be rebuilding nuclear sites after strikes, satellite images suggest: Report

Satellite images suggest Iran repairing key nuclear and missile facilities: CNN

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor taken and released on March 6, 2026, shows the Taleghan 2 site Parchin military complex in Iran following a military strike, on March 6, 2026.
This handout satellite image courtesy of Vantor taken and released on March 6, 2026, shows the Taleghan 2 site Parchin military complex in Iran following a military strike, on March 6, 2026.
AFP file

New satellite imagery analysed by CNN in collaboration with the Institute for Science and International Security suggests Iran may be repairing or rebuilding facilities at several suspected nuclear and missile sites.

The findings have raised concerns over Tehran’s compliance with a memorandum of understanding signed with the United States in late June, under which Iran agreed to maintain the status quo in its nuclear programme while diplomatic efforts continued.

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Possible repairs detected at Parchin complex

According to CNN, activity has been observed at multiple locations, including the Parchin military complex southeast of Tehran, where experts believe Iran stores explosive materials linked to its nuclear programme.

Satellite images captured between June 22 and July 7 reportedly show repair work at the Taleghan 2 facility inside Parchin, including efforts to cover impact points believed to have resulted from US-Israeli bunker-busting strikes during the recent conflict.

Vehicles spotted at suspected facility

Separate imagery from June 21 showed trucks and other vehicles entering and leaving tunnels at Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear facility near Isfahan.

The report also cited signs of construction activity at several missile-related sites, adding to concerns over Iran’s ongoing military and nuclear-related activities.

Findings raise doubts over US-Iran deal

The satellite analysis has intensified scrutiny over whether Iran has violated commitments made under the US-Iran memorandum of understanding.

The imagery was reviewed with experts from the Institute for Science and International Security, which has previously tracked developments related to Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Related Topics:
iran nuclear programmeUS-Israel-Iran war

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