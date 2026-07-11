Iran’s lead negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said Tehran would not surrender to the United States and remains prepared to defend itself if Washington withdraws from their understanding.

“We have never stopped preparing to defend our country, and if the Americans breach the agreement at any moment, we are ready for full-scale defence,” Ghalibaf said.

He added that while ending the war remains a priority for countries around the world, the conflict would not end through Iran’s surrender.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on social media that Washington and Tehran had agreed to continue talks, but declared that the ceasefire was “over”.