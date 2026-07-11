Satellite images suggest Iran rebuilding nuclear sites after US attacks
Highlights
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran had "kept its word" on a ceasefire with the United States, after Donald Trump insisted the truce was over but that he had agreed to further negotiations with the Islamic republic.
"Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called US Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU," Araghchi posted on X, referring to part of the memorandum of understanding about the United States not deploying additional forces in the region.
Iran’s lead negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf said Tehran would not surrender to the United States and remains prepared to defend itself if Washington withdraws from their understanding.
“We have never stopped preparing to defend our country, and if the Americans breach the agreement at any moment, we are ready for full-scale defence,” Ghalibaf said.
He added that while ending the war remains a priority for countries around the world, the conflict would not end through Iran’s surrender.
The remarks came after US President Donald Trump said on social media that Washington and Tehran had agreed to continue talks, but declared that the ceasefire was “over”.
Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call from US President Donald Trump on Friday, with the two leaders discussing bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen Saudi-US relations across various sectors.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, the talks covered regional and international developments, including ongoing US-Iran negotiations. The leaders stressed the importance of safeguarding maritime security, protecting vital shipping routes and supporting efforts to enhance regional stability.
The discussion comes as global attention remains on the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy and shipping corridor that has been at the centre of recent military and diplomatic tensions involving Washington and Tehran.
Both sides highlighted the need to maintain the security of key sea lanes amid growing concerns over regional stability and international trade flows.
Separately, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to discuss the latest regional developments.
The two officials reaffirmed the importance of continued coordination and consultations between Riyadh and Washington to support security and stability in the region.
Fresh satellite imagery indicates Iran may be moving to restore parts of its nuclear infrastructure damaged during recent US airstrikes, raising new questions about the effectiveness of the military campaign and the prospects for reviving negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program.
A visual investigation by CNN, based on commercial satellite images, found signs of renewed activity at several nuclear and missile-related sites across Iran. The images show construction equipment, excavation work, heavy vehicles and newly disturbed earth at facilities that were struck during the conflict, suggesting Tehran has begun recovery efforts despite continuing military pressure.
The apparent rebuilding comes as the US and Iran remain locked in a fragile diplomatic standoff following the collapse of a ceasefire and renewed US strikes on Iranian military targets. According to CNN's analysis, satellite images captured in recent days show work underway at several facilities associated with Iran's nuclear and missile programmes, including sites previously targeted during US operations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will travel to Oman on Saturday leading a diplomatic delegation for talks on regional developments, particularly the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, state-run IRNA reported. The report provided no further details about the planned meetings or the officials Araghchi is expected to meet.
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