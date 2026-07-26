US-Iran conflict: Apparent airstrike pause as Oman talks advance on Strait of Hormuz

Kuwait has denied a report claiming it took part in US military operations against Iran, calling the allegations “utterly and completely baseless”.

Kuwait’s ambassador to the US, Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, rejected a Wall Street Journal report that alleged Kuwait had deployed fighter jets to strike targets inside Iran.

In a letter to the newspaper’s editorial board, the ambassador said Kuwait had not participated in any military operations against Iran and had not allowed the use of its territory, airspace or territorial waters for offensive actions, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Kuwait and Bahrain sent fighter jets to attack sites in Iran after Tehran launched missile and drone attacks on what it described as US military assets in Gulf countries. Iran said those attacks were in response to US strikes on its cities.