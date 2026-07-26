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US-Iran conflict: Apparent airstrike pause as Oman talks advance on Strait of Hormuz

US weighs pressure and negotiation as Hormuz corridor deal inches forward

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Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Donald TrumpUS-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz
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Ceasefire push at Strait of Hormuz tests shift from strikes to talks
Ceasefire push at Strait of Hormuz tests shift from strikes to talks
The US has reportedly paused airstrikes on Iran after nearly two weeks of military action, with no new bombings reported overnight Saturday following 13 consecutive nights of strikes. The apparent lull comes as Oman-Iran talks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and nearby territorial waterways make progress. Meanwhile, tensions continue to spread across the region, with Saudi Arabia and Houthi rebels exchanging fresh strikes, raising concerns over a new front in the conflict. The US military also said it disabled a commercial vessel accused of attempting to evade its blockade of Iranian ports. Follow the latest developments here.

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Kuwait denies involvement in US strikes on Iran

Kuwait has denied a report claiming it took part in US military operations against Iran, calling the allegations “utterly and completely baseless”.

Kuwait’s ambassador to the US, Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, rejected a Wall Street Journal report that alleged Kuwait had deployed fighter jets to strike targets inside Iran.

In a letter to the newspaper’s editorial board, the ambassador said Kuwait had not participated in any military operations against Iran and had not allowed the use of its territory, airspace or territorial waters for offensive actions, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that Kuwait and Bahrain sent fighter jets to attack sites in Iran after Tehran launched missile and drone attacks on what it described as US military assets in Gulf countries. Iran said those attacks were in response to US strikes on its cities.

UK updates Saudi Arabia travel advice

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for Saudi Arabia, warning travellers about regional security risks, including threats linked to the Saudi-Yemen border and attacks by Houthi rebels.

The FCDO advises against all travel within 10km of the Saudi-Yemen border and against all but essential travel to areas between 10km and 80km from the border.

Travellers are warned that insurance coverage may become invalid if they travel against official advice. In the event of a missile or drone attack, the FCDO recommends staying indoors in a secure shelter, monitoring local media and following instructions from Saudi authorities.

The advisory also highlights restrictions on travel to military zones and border areas, with the Saudi Tourism Authority banning tourist trips to such locations.

The UK government said its latest guidance, updated on July 25, aims to help travellers make informed decisions about risks while visiting Saudi Arabia.

Strait of Hormuz talks show progress: Report

Diplomatic talks between Oman and Iran on reopening the Strait of Hormuz are making progress, though more time is needed to reach a final agreement, regional sources told CBS News.

Omani officials travelled to Tehran on Friday for discussions on restoring access through the strategic waterway and nearby territorial waters. Sources said the talks are moving in a positive direction but remain sensitive.

The diplomatic push coincided with President Donald Trump’s decision to pause US airstrikes on Iran after 13 consecutive nights of military action. Regional officials said the pause was intended to prevent the strikes from disrupting the ongoing negotiations.

The US is closely monitoring the Oman-Iran talks. Trump said Iran would “love to make a deal” but added that he did not believe Tehran was ready yet, while saying he remained open to negotiations.

Airstrikes pause as US-Iran talks move forward

The US has paused airstrikes on Iran after nearly two weeks of escalating attacks, while diplomatic efforts continue to prevent a wider conflict. President Donald Trump has kept both options open — threatening further strikes while saying negotiations are moving forward.

A key issue in talks is the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route disrupted during the conflict, pushing energy prices higher. Mediators say Washington and Tehran are exploring ways to restore a temporary ceasefire and ease restrictions on commercial shipping.

Tensions remain high, with Israel’s planned visit to Washington adding uncertainty and the US continuing naval operations against Iranian ports. Analysts say the pause could mark a shift towards diplomacy or a temporary break before further escalation.

US Fed expected to hold rates steady amid inflation concerns

The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75% during its upcoming policy meeting, as policymakers weigh persistent inflation and rising energy prices linked to escalating US-Iran tensions.

The meeting will be the second under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, who was appointed by President Donald Trump amid pressure from the White House for lower borrowing costs.

US inflation eased to 3.5% annually last month but remains above the Fed’s 2% target. Recent Middle East tensions have pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel, raising concerns that higher energy costs could fuel inflation again.

Fed officials have warned they may need to tighten monetary policy if inflation remains elevated, with Governor Chris Waller saying the central bank must avoid a repeat of the 2021-22 inflation surge.

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US confirms identity of soldier killed in Iranian strikes in Jordan

The US Department of Defense has officially confirmed the identity of a soldier killed in Iranian strikes targeting the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on July 17, according to CNN.

The Pentagon identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park, New York, following “positive identification by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System”.

The department had earlier said Rampersad was believed to have been killed in the attack and confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Known as Sarah to her family, Rampersad was born in Trinidad and moved to the US as a toddler. Her aunt, Judy Rackal, said at a news conference in Queens last week that Rampersad and her sister were raised by their single mother in Ozone Park.

UN chief calls Israeli incursions into Syria ‘unacceptable’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on Israel to stop its incursions into Syrian territory in the occupied Golan Heights, describing the violations as “unacceptable”.

“Violations by Israel of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement are unacceptable and must stop,” Guterres said in a post on X, referring to the accord signed by Israel and Syria after the 1973 war.

He stressed that Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity must be fully respected.

Iran seeks EU action over Ukraine strike on Iranian ship

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has urged the European Union to take “decisive” action after Tehran accused Ukraine of targeting an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea.

Iran said the attack killed one sailor and injured another, and summoned Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires to issue a formal protest. Iran accused Kyiv of an “act of aggression” and warned the strike could worsen regional insecurity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine’s forces had targeted a Russian warship and vessels carrying Iran-linked military cargo in the Caspian Sea.

Araghchi and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also discussed tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and the need for diplomatic efforts.

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US naval blockade of Iran: 12 ships redirected, two disabled

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Saturday that it had disabled a commercial vessel that repeatedly attempted to breach the US blockade imposed on Iranian ports.

In a statement, CENTCOM said US forces disabled the Mozambique-flagged tanker Lavine in the Gulf of Oman on Friday after its crew repeatedly attempted to violate the blockade despite repeated warnings.

The statement added that US forces also boarded another tanker, Charminar, flying the flag of the Comoros in the Arabian Sea. The vessel was allowed to continue its voyage after its cargo had been inspected.

CENTCOM affirmed that the US naval blockade imposed on Iran remains fully in force, noting that since the blockade was reinstated and up to 25th July, US forces have redirected 12 commercial vessels and disabled the movement of two vessels that failed to comply with orders.

Iran says it sold $18b of oil during war, ceasefire

Iran's oil ministry said it was able to sell a total of $18 billion worth of oil during the war and the ensuing ceasefire with the United States.

"The ministry sold $11.5 billion of oil during the war and $6.5 billion during the ceasefire" that collapsed earlier this month, the ministry said in a statement carried by its official website.

"This covers more than 60 percent of the oil revenues forecast in the year's budget in the midst of the crisis," it added.

In late June, however, Iran's parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had said that Iran was unable to export any oil during the US blockade on its ports.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran sparked the war on February 28, prompting Iran to retaliate against US allies in the region.

An April ceasefire largely put an end to fighting, but hostilities resumed earlier in July as the two foes battle over control of the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Iran condemns Ukraine attack on vessel in Caspian Sea

Iran's ⁠Foreign Ministry ⁠condemned a Ukrainian ​attack on an Iranian ‌commercial vessel in ‌the ⁠Caspian ⁠Sea, saying on Saturday it resulted ​in an explosion that killed one ​sailor and injured another, according to Reuters.

Tehran ⁠described the ⁠incident as ⁠an act ​of aggression and said ​it ⁠would defend its national interests and security, while ⁠accusing Ukraine of seeking to expand ⁠the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukraine's forces struck a Russian warship and vessels used for transporting Iran-linked military cargo in the ⁠Caspian Sea, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

Ukraine says Russia passed Gulf satellite data to Iran

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Ukraine detected Russia passing satellite intelligence on the Middle East to Iran, enabling it to direct attacks across the region.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy said Ukraine had recorded active Russian satellite surveillance of Gulf countries and US military facilities there since early July, adding that the imagery later appeared in Iran.

He said there was a clear link between Russian satellite images of those sites and Iranian attacks, whether before they were carried out, during preparations, or afterwards to assess the damage.

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Trump declines new Iran strikes for now, report says

The US military is preparing contingency plans in case large-scale combat operations against Iran resume, but President Donald Trump has not ordered any such action so far.

Two White House sources told Axios that Trump wants to allow more time for diplomacy and has therefore decided against launching additional strikes on Iran for now.

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