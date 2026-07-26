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Bahrain GP to be held in Malaysia in October

Sepang, Malaysia to host Bahrain GP after the race had to be cancelled in April

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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McLaren's British driver Lando Norris driver Charles Leclerc drives on the first day of the Formula One pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on February 18, 2026.
McLaren's British driver Lando Norris driver Charles Leclerc drives on the first day of the Formula One pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on February 18, 2026.
AFP

The Bahrain Grand Prix, which had to be cancelled due to the unrest in the Middle East, will now be held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia from October 2-4 this year between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix.

The fourth race on the Formula 1 calendar was supposed to be held from April 10-12 at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, but had to be scrapped along with the following week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.

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And, in what is surely great news for racing fans, the agreement, reached between Formula 1, the FIA, the Government of Bahrain, and the Government of Malaysia, allows Formula 1 to preserve a Grand Prix that would otherwise not have happened. The rest of the schedule for 2026 remains unchanged.

Sepang – which made its debut as an F1 venue in 1999 – is one of Formula 1’s most iconic and challenging circuits, known for its passionate fans, exciting racing and unpredictable weather.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026. Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, also commented: “I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that will enable Malaysia to host the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix at the iconic Sepang circuit later this year.”

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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