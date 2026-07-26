Bahrain GP to be held in Malaysia in October

Sepang, Malaysia to host Bahrain GP after the race had to be cancelled in April
The Bahrain Grand Prix, which had to be cancelled due to the unrest in the Middle East, will now be held at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia from October 2-4 this year between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix.
The fourth race on the Formula 1 calendar was supposed to be held from April 10-12 at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, but had to be scrapped along with the following week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.
And, in what is surely great news for racing fans, the agreement, reached between Formula 1, the FIA, the Government of Bahrain, and the Government of Malaysia, allows Formula 1 to preserve a Grand Prix that would otherwise not have happened. The rest of the schedule for 2026 remains unchanged.
Sepang – which made its debut as an F1 venue in 1999 – is one of Formula 1’s most iconic and challenging circuits, known for its passionate fans, exciting racing and unpredictable weather.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026. Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula 1.”
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, also commented: “I am incredibly proud of the collaboration that will enable Malaysia to host the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix at the iconic Sepang circuit later this year.”