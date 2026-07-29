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Decisions on Abu Dhabi and Doha Grand Prix to be taken in September: F1 boss Domenicali

President and CEO of Formula 1 says season could end in Europe if situation deteriorates

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Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Valtteri Bottas during FP2 ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Valtteri Bottas during FP2 ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
AP

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, has assured that the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is on schedule despite the ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East. A final call will be made mid-September, he added.

Speaking to reporters following the Hungarian GP and with the season now into its one-month break, Domenicali said: “With regards to the end of the season, we are in touch with all the other championships.

“The way that we are structured is that we will take the maximum time for us to see how the situation will develop, and we will take the decision at the right time.

“That moment will be not be before the middle of September. For us today, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed. By the way, they are already sold out. That is an incredible sign of how much the sport is bigger than the problem that our world is living.

“But of course, if the situation will not be cleared the way that we believe it should be, before the middle of September, we will take the decision. And in that respect, I just want confirm to you that if this will not be possible, that the end of the season would be in Europe.”

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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