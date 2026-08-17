Madani tickets for Bahrain F1 GP at Sepang sold out

Bahrain GP was originally scheduled to take place at Sakhir from April 10 to 12
The RM200 Madani tickets for the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) from October 2 to 4 have sold out, Youth and Sports Minister Mohammed Taufiq Johari said.
The Bahrain Grand Prix was originally scheduled to take place at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir from April 10 to 12. However, the race was cancelled amid unrest in the Middle East, along with the following week’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah.
The event will now be staged at SIC from October 2 to 4, between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix.
Johari said SIC had reported strong demand from Malaysian fans after ticket sales opened.
“The Madani tickets have sold out as of today, but we will look into whether additional tickets can be made available if there is a need. We will announce any developments from time to time,” he said.
Last week, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced the availability of Madani tickets exclusively for MyKad holders, with prices starting at RM200.
SIC subsequently reported heavy traffic on its official ticketing website, bahraingp.com, as fans rushed to secure tickets, with seats selling quickly.