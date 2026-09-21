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Formula One races to get shorter in 2027 with new ‘hard stop’ rule

FIA trims race distance as fuel flow limits reshape Formula One calendar

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AFP
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Grand Prix laps cut and rain rules revised in next season’s F1 overhaul
Grand Prix laps cut and rain rules revised in next season’s F1 overhaul
AFP

Paris: The governing body of motorsports (FIA) on Monday announced Formula One rules changes which included shortening Grand Prix races and putting the brakes on some proposed tinkering with gearboxes.

The FIA's Formula One Commission met in London to confirm reforms for next season.

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They decided to cut races from a total of 305 kilometres to 290 kilometres - a reduction they calculated of two or three laps per race. The FIA and Formula One said in separate statements that the cut was an inevitable consequence of an earlier decision to reduce fuel flow in engines.

They also decided to cancel plans for gearbox 'homologation' - or conformity across all cars - to "preserve supplier development freedom".

The commission also changed the rules on the fixed three-hour limitation of races impacted by rain interruptions, "to ensure that the spectators have the best possible chance to enjoy a full race if disruptions occur".

The FIA statement said the commission has also made changes to this season's sporting and financial regulations, but offered no details.

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